On the hunt for a home in Laredo? These houses are on the market

(Laredo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Laredo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

104 Granada Dr, Laredo, 78041 5 Beds 4 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home with a grand entry that offers high ceilings and plenty of custom woodwork thru out home. This home has many windows rendering natural lighting with spacious social areas. This home has a traditional fireplace to enjoy in your living room with a bonus loft connecting to your front porch balcony. This home sits on a huge lot surrounded by mature tree's that is fully fenced and offers much privacy. The roof on this home has been completely replaced approximately 1 year. Schedule today

3716 Celita Lp, Laredo, 78041 4 Beds 6 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,908 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-1/2 bath custom home. This property offers 2,908 sq ft of living space and a lot size of 10,320 sq ft. Features include quartz and granite counter tops, crown molding, plantation shutters, eat-in gourmet kitchen spacious master suite, and so much more. Your family will enjoy a beautiful backyard with a palapa, perfect for family gatherings! Thermador kitchen appliances gas stove, refrigerator, microdrawer, warming drawer and washer & dryer WILL CONVEY with the property.

105 Devonshire Ct, Laredo, 78041 4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,212 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This home has it all, fantastic size lot with mature landscape and all the space needed for your family. Very well maintained, the roof was replaced 2.5 years ago. Elegant and spacious open floor plan with high ceilings. Large kitchen with extra counter and cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms, a lot of storage throughout the house. Entertainers delight, formal dining and living rooms, breakfast area and family room with a great view to the pool and backyard and so much more! Schedule a showing today!

