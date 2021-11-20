Top homes for sale in Salem

(Salem, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6724 Linday St Se, Salem, 97306 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This property has the most beautiful backyard setting. Large deck overlooks the spacious yard bordered by a pleasant year round creek. Kitchen remodel just finished with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and updated cabinets. Vaulted living room with fireplace. Family room is open to kitchen & dining area. Outstanding location next to Rees Park.

845 Ratcliff Dr Se, Salem, 97302 3 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Step into Character and style, Vaulted ceilings in the family room with exposed beams and shaded wood, hardwood floor with a fireplace. The kitchen has wood cabinets with leather granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor. Owners suite is an absolute find, soaker tub with sizeable vaulted bathroom, your office is right off the owner's suite: 50 Year architectural comp roof, .22 of an acre with an entire fence around the whole property. The basement comes with a utility room and storage.

4617 47Th Av Ne, Salem, 97305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Recently renovated and move in ready! Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Located near schools, parks and shopping.

3871 Doloris Ct Ne, Salem, 97305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! Well maintained single level tucked in on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large picture windows fills comfortable living area with light. Spacious kitchen/dining area w/ abundance of modern cabinetry for storage & prepping overlooks multi use rear yard w/ entertainment areas, raised garden beds, 2 sheds,space for play/ relaxation. Close to I-5 for convenient access to get around Salem or access I-5 North/South. Close to Chemeketa.

