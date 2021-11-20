On the hunt for a home in Lubbock? These houses are on the market

(Lubbock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lubbock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6953 102Nd Street, Lubbock, 79424 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Southern Homes by Dan Wilson is proud to present The Wrenwood, a beautifully crafted new construction home for you and your family. Every home under construction has its own style and design, unique from its neighbor. You will be sure to find custom details and gorgeous finish selections throughout. The Ridge is located south of 98th Street and east of Upland Avenue in West Lubbock. It is immediately east of Frenship School District's Upland Heights Elementary. The newest retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants are just minutes away. Trusted home builder, quality construction and a wonderful new neighborhood...WELCOME HOME!

5222 9Th Street, Lubbock, 79416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great opportunity to own a beautiful Pleasant Ridge home in North/Northwest Lubbock. Close to Texas Tech, LCU, & Medical district. The home features some great new updates like new sewer line, new carpet in living areas & bedroom, new tile in entryway & bathrooms, converted tub to shower/tub combo in first bathroom, whole interior painted and exterior touched up. Great home for entertainment with very spacious living and dining area with an open feel and a fantastic deck out back.

2906 69Th Street, Lubbock, 79413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Very nice 3/2/2 in Caprock with quick access to anywhere in Lubbock. Remodeled within the last four years with vinyl plank flooring, carpet, appliances, crown molding, cabinets, and more. 20 x 18 heated and cooled custom-made wood shop and custom-made garden shed in the back yard oasis. Abundant storage throughout.

2311 25Th Street, Lubbock, 79411 4 Beds 2 Baths | $137,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This is a great two level 4 bed 2 bath home right accross from the park.

