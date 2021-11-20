Check out these Mobile homes on the market

(Mobile, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mobile. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

29614 St George, Daphne, 36526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WELCOME HOME to this gorgeous custom-home in the heart of Historic Malbis! From the moment you set foot on the front porch, you are surrounded by quaint, southern charm. This traditional one-story home on a corner lot comes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and tons of custom upgrades (including a brand new roof!). Once inside, prepare to be blown away by the large living area with its tray ceilings, custom built-in shelves, and tons of natural light. The double-sided gas fireplace separating the living room from the bonus room is anchored on both sides by custom French doors, giving you more room to entertain, a place to relax, or a large home-office. If you love to cook or entertain, you will love the kitchen that has custom maple cabinetry, granite counters, separate desk/workstation, and breakfast area. The luxurious master suite comes with tray ceilings, separate shower, jetted tub, cultured marble double vanity, and large walk-in closet, perfect for relaxing at the end of a hard day. If you like spending time outdoors, you're in luck. With front and back porches, back patio, and beautiful landscaping throughout, you will be able to enjoy being outside regardless of the time or day. The large double garage has an attached 120 sf utility room with built-in floor-to-ceiling wood shelves, providing tons of extra storage. Along with all this home’s wonderful features, you will also reap all the benefits of living in Historic Malbis. While you may feel like you’re secluded in this idyllic, quiet, neighborhood, you are just minutes from Sam’s Club, Publix, Lowe’s, the Eastern Shore Center, and I-10. This home is vacant and ready for YOU to make it home! Call your agent today to schedule a showing before its gone! *Irrigation system is installed but not functioning at the present time. Will not be warranted. ** All information, including square footage, deemed accurate but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all information.

3350 Hardwood Dr, Saraland, 36571 4 Beds 4 Baths | $341,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,495 Square Feet | Built in None

The Avery is a D.R. Horton floor plan that features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms in over 2,400 square feet of space. This floor plan features a dining room and flex space. The kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, and great room are open concept. Homes shown in the video may include options and upgrades, which may be available at an additional cost and are subject to construction cut-off dates. Pictures are of a similar home and not necessarily of the subject property, including interior and exterior colors, options, and finishes. Video & pictures are representational only. Furnishings, decorative items and TVs are not included in the home purchase. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

9463 Volterra Avenue, Daphne, 36526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in None

The Oakley is a 1,736 sq.ft., 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car As you enter the dining room, which could also be a study, opens off the main hall. The kitchen is spacious and features an island, and a separate breakfast area opening to the family room with a vaulted ceiling. The Private owners suite features a private bath with dual sinks, a separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. The hall features a linen closet and leads to a separate second full bathroom featuring a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located close to the garage and the second and third bedrooms. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

23123 Shadowridge Drive, Daphne, 36526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $271,864 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in None

The Aria is a 1,641 sq.ft., 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car As you enter the Aria, the foyer leads to the fabulous open kitchen featuring a large pantry and island with overhang that overlooks the family room. The bedroom suite has a roomy attached bathroom, double bowl vanity, 5 shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the second full bath. Multiple closets to store all your accessories, laundry room. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

