Starbucks Opens Store With Amazon Go

Starbucks has partnered with Amazon Go to create a new store in New York.

The Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go store opened on Thursday, Nov. 18, in New York City, at 59th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues, the company announced.

The company said the store features the full Starbucks menu and food and beverages in the Amazon Go market.

The Starbucks Pickup store primarily accepts orders placed through the company's app.

Starbucks said customers can place their order for the new store through the app, and a digital screen at the store will show them the status of the order upon arrival.

Guests can also shop in the Amazon Go market and sit in the store's lounge seating area. Learn more about the setup here.

Starbucks said it plans to open at least three Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go locations.

