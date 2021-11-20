Check out these homes for sale in Pensacola now

(Pensacola, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pensacola will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2966 Meredith Dr, Pensacola, 32504 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1985

New Travertine flooring and New A/C heat pump/ and air handler installed 2018. Woodburning brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling in Living area. Separate shower with whirlpool jetted tub in master bath. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans and 2in window blinds keep the house cool. Beautiful natural landscaping with privacy fenced backyard and patio/ deck area. Single Garage with Liftmaster garage door opener. Legacy oak trees provide ample shade throughout the day. Good Cents Energy construction keeps your utility bills low.

For open house information, contact MATTHEW BUTTNER, List Now Realty LLC at 352-385-7636

800 N 47Th Ave, Pensacola, 32506 2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Nice sized 2 bedroom house on corner lot conveniently located in Myrtle Grove. This property includes a large kitchen with plenty of storage, two full bathrooms, indoor laundry room with W/D hookups, central heat and air, walk-in shower in master bathroom and carport. Extra: 2BR/1BA 660 sq ft over garage apartment has a living room, eat in kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Living room and 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Garage/workshop below with washer/dryer connections. Window units and gas furnace

For open house information, contact ROBERT WADDELL, Waddell Realty, LLC at 850-456-4526

2521 Tarkiln Oak Dr, Pensacola, 32506 4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in 1993

ADORABLE HOUSE ALERT IN TARKILN OAK ESTATES! Gorgeous 4/2, BRICK home with IN-GROUND POOL and fenced in backyard awaits you. This residence has been remodeled with great attention to detail. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, a shiplap, gas powered fireplace and an open floor-plan that makes this residence perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious kitchen has been modernized with granite countertops, a large island with convenient seating area and stainless steel appliances. A covered porch and new pool liner have been recently added to enhance the life and durability of the your new back yard oasis! This home is equipped with security cameras and well pump for irrigation system. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just minutes from the pristine white beaches of Perdido Key FL, N.A.S Pensacola, and blocks away from Hellen Caro Elementary and Bailey Middle School. This home is truly turn key and ready to MOVE-IN! Don't wait to schedule your showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact CYNTHIA MYER, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties at 850-912-4767

1301 E Bobe St, Pensacola, 32503 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This home is located on the corner of 13th and Bobe St which is across the street from a playground & ball park and within walking distance of J's Bakery and the pizzeria next door ~ Nestled beneath a live oak this home features a living room with a gas fireplace & built-ins, formal dining room with built-ins, large kitchen with breakfast area, vinyl floor, dishwasher, wood cabinets & laminate counters as well as laundry hookups ~ the third BR/family room is off the kitchen & has a vinyl floor ~ the Kitchen has a door that leads to the beautiful & spacious backyard that is chain link fenced ~ there are two other bedrooms on the other side of the house along with a tile bath ~ Home needs a lot of TLC only cash or conventional renovation loans ~ There is no power so please take a flashlight

For open house information, contact ALEXIS BOLIN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GULF COAST at 850-471-5000