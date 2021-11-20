ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Akron? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Akron, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Akron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVu6T_0d2oasLB00

8305 Macthomas Ave Northwest, North Canton, 44720

3 Beds 3 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

St. James is almost sold out! This home fits many lifestyles and is one of the last new homes in this great allotment. Maybe you aren't quite an empty nester but don't need all the space you now have. Maybe kids are gone but you still want room when they come home. Maybe you're retired & want first floor living but aren't ready for a condo lifestyle. If any of those fit you then this gorgeous new home may be just what you need. Just under 2800 sq. ft., it offers a first floor owners bedroom complete with an ensuite with dual vanities, separate shower, & a nicely sized walk in closet. Right across from the owners suite is a versatile room which would be ideal as a home office, formal dining room, craft room, or den. The full wall of windows in the great room will be sure to draw attention as the light radiates onto the LVT flooring & gorgeous kitchen. If you like to entertain then you'll fall in love with the kitchen. It's completely open to the dining area & great room while offering an expansive island for food service & friends to gather. A large walk in pantry can house all of your large cooking items & food storage. A mudroom/laundry off the garage & a guest half bath complete the main level. The 2nd floor has a large loft which could be converted by the builder to a 4th bedroom with 3rd full bath, & WIC for $10K if needed. Two other bedrooms share a full bath & the whole space is light & bright. With a 3 car garage & situated on a private cul-de-sac you must take a look

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33b7IB_0d2oasLB00

422 West Heritage Dr, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This Beautiful 1st Floor Living Home will be a joy to show and sell! There homeowners brought this home to 2021 with cutting edge updates that include fashion neutral colors, Luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen, dining and laundry rooms, Granite countertops in Kitchen and baths, Beautiful stainless steel appliances in kitchen and high end stainless steel washer and dryer. When you walk into this end unit ranch home you are greeted with open foyer, vaulted ceilings and a sun room off dining area. Both full baths have updates which include toilets, flooring and countertops. The two car garage has plenty of storage including the attic. Heritage Woods is a lovely, well maintained community that is literally walking distance to grocery stores and other retail. Live in Cuyahoga Falls and enjoy its amenities & utilities that include Gorgeous Community Parks with adjacent National Parks, the newly renovated Riverfront with Pubs, Restaurants and Boutiques galore! Sellers are offering this property with a 1 year homes warranty with Americas Preferred Home Warranties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0NpO_0d2oasLB00

1734 Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Barberton, 44203

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1941

The house offers three bedrooms, one full bath and is roughly 2,400 square feet. Inside, you will find quality features throughout the entire home. The nicely appointed living room features a fireplace and hardwood built-ins. The kitchen offers stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery appliances and high-quality, hardwood cabinets. Off the kitchen you’ll find a spacious dining area with sliding glass doors that take you out to the tiered, covered deck. The third floor, attic-style bedroom offers lots of bonus space, perfect for an office or playroom. The spacious back deck has an incredible detached porch/sunroom. Many interior updates have been made in the past 5 years including, nature stone in the basement, kitchen and living room doors replaced, all rooms on main floor painted, all main floor flooring replaced, and a new water softener installed. Exterior updates in 2021 include new siding, roof, partial gutters, all awnings, all outdoor lighting– 4 porch lights, garage door light, security lighting on side and back of the house. The home sits towards the middle of the property, back away from the road. A large, paved driveway is shared with the neighboring home. This is your chance to live on an amazing piece of land with plenty of space for the entire family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OliPU_0d2oasLB00

7254 Galena Avenue Nw, Canal Fulton, 44614

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,123 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful Jackson Township 4-bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in Emerald Estates! This property sits close to the top of the neighborhood allowing for beautiful views and the perfect amount of privacy. As you enter you can feel the abundance of natural light radiating through the custom window treatments. First floor features a formal living/dining room which leads to an open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen features an enormous 8-foot granite island, an eat in kitchen, and beautiful cabinets perfect for entertaining family/friends. Rounding out the first floor is an office space for all your work from home needs, a half bath, and a heated garage for those cold winter days ahead. Upstairs features 4-bedrooms including a master fit for a king. Enjoy the rest of your summer out in the backyard. The back deck comes right off the kitchen and leads down to a covered patio and fire pit that is also accessible from the walk out basement. Sellers have completely upgraded the HVAC in 2019 for ultimate comfort. Emerald Estates neighborhood amenities include a community pool, club house, tennis court, & playground. Call to schedule your appointment today!

