Naples, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Naples

 4 days ago

(Naples, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Naples. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

985 Sandpiper, Naples, 34102

3 Beds 2 Baths | $869,000 | Condominium | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The Cottages at Naples Bay Resort is a highly sought vacation destination making this an incredible investment opportunity. Interior finishes include granite and marble counter tops and custom cabinets. A five star country club experience awaits. Enjoy the full-service spa, fitness center, tennis courts, or the resort style waterfall pool with lazy river. The marina offers boat rentals (fishing gear provided), kayaking and paddle boarding. Located in the heart of downtown Naples for fun shopping and wonderful dining.

209 Ridge Dr, Naples, 34108

5 Beds 9 Baths | $15,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,494 Square Feet | Built in 2005

A magnificent residential masterpiece that rests on 3.32 acres of lush landscaping imparting a sense of solitude in this estate setting that affords a level of privacy seldom found. Featuring a meticulously remodeled master, family room, guest home, rear yard, pool, spa, putting green & tennis court. The grounds also include a private lake, stunning manicured palms, hardwoods & privacy hedges. Old world renaissance starting at the double 10' solid Honduran mahogany doors leading into the grand welcoming-room that the term foyer would not begin to do justice. Architectural elements of superior craftsmanship are displayed in groin vault, coffer, barrel, & beamed ceilings embellished with Florentine hand-painting, faux finish details & elaborate chandeliers. Floors of imported marble, stone, & hardwood transition the elegant spaces. Amenities include an extraordinary wine cellar, media game room, gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, his & her studies, luxurious 2nd floor master suite with his/her baths & exercise room & outdoor summer kitchen under expansive covered loggia.

1900 Sandpiper St, Naples, 34102

3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,997,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,653 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Lives like brand new construction!! Complete renovation on this stunning waterfront property. Home offers an immediate water/pool view as you enter large oak front doors. Walk into a large open floor-plan with vaulted tray ceilings & new Cabana Sand Italian ceramic tile flooring throughout the entire house. Brand new kitchen upgrades include White Glacier countertops, white cabinetry-to ceiling w glass fronts, new gas stove/gas range, new hood over range, new microwave installed into large island 8ft X 5ft, white/grey Granite Countertops, & dark grey cabinetry. Set foot into your new master bedroom suite with massive walk-in custom closets. Master bath upgrades include white/grey granite, White Shaker Cabinets, new stand-alone tub, Brush nickel fixtures, etc. Enjoy the sun-drenched back lanai with a heated pool & waterfall feature. Huge outdoor living space with lemon/orange trees. Boaters will appreciate the like-new boat dock/lift & quick no-bridge access to Naples Bay & Gulf of Mexico. Within a couple of miles to 5th Avenue South for shopping/fine dining & Naples white sandy beaches. Don't miss your chance to live in one of Naples most desirable waterfront communities

746 Eagle Creek Dr, Naples, 34113

1 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 839 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Social or Golf Membership Required. Start living the country club lifestyle here in beautiful, award-winning Eagle Creek golf & tennis community! For the Golfers, this was US Open Champion Ken Venturi's condo, where he entertained many of the worlds top Golfers at Eagle Creek. Move right into this lovely 2nd floor, Turnkey-Furnished end unit overlooking, soon to be short course. A wonderful full-time residence, seasonal retreat or as an investment property. The vanity area adjacent to Master can easily convert into a study nook. Well-maintained, upgraded interior features crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors & granite countertops. Sip morning coffee or evening cocktails overlooking serene golf course & landscaped views. Short walk to the fitness center, sparkling pool & tennis courts. Seller will credit Buyer $1,000 toward a TV. Eagle Creek is a small, private enclave of just 458 residences & is centrally-located minutes from Marco Island & downtown Naples. Make this fantastic condo yours today! (Full disclosure - the driving range behind the chalet is currently being renovated to a short course. Video of outside was shot prior to short course renovation.).

