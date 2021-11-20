Take a look at these homes on the Madison market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Madison, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Madison than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5865 Pond Road, Madison, 53718

3 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Take a look! This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a gorgeous setting surrounded by mature trees. Imagine yourself sitting on the new upper deck enjoying the quiet and serene neighborhood. Home has many updates to include a new furnace, new gutters, downspouts, and the patio door in the lower level has been replaced. In the kitchen take a look at the newer (2017) solid surface counters and backsplash. Sit back and imagine the fun and entertainment to be had in the huge family room and don’t forget to peek at the huge first floor laundry room. Book your showing today!

12 Legreid St, Deerfield, 53531

2 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in None

Invest some time and energy into this 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow and you'll have a cozy, affordable place to call home. Pluses include the large lot on a quiet side street, nice wood floors, newer roof, excellent mechanicals, a full basement with natural light and room for projects and storage, and a big 31x24 attached garage. Brand new garage doors were just installed, garage exterior freshly painted, and a new deck and front steps will be installed. Fresh paint and decorating will make this home your own.

3493 Milwaukee St, Madison, 53714

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 855 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This move in ready bungalow has so much to offer. Arched doorways, built in cabinets, and hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully updated kitchen is very light and bright! Fenced in backyard, 1 car attached garage, and a very convenient location with easy access to Highways 30 & 51. What more do you need?

2833 Berkan St, Madison, 53711

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This real estate listing is a scream! If you like the perfect blend between city amenities & country feel, take advantage of this terrific location. Walk across the street to Goodland Park for a game of basketball, or Lake Waubesa/boat launch to hop on a kayak/launch your boat-activities are endless! Newly fenced in yard is ideal for all your critters, and the massive fire pit out back makes for a cozy bonfire with spooky friends. Numerous recent updates: bathroom remodel, kitchen & dining room refreshed, & new carpet 2018. This 1.1 acre lot surrounded by woods has 2 massive storage sheds-a pole shed 28x48 and a 24x48 red garage. If you love haunted houses, the ideas can be endless with the storage sheds! Two tax parcels:0610-082-9040-3&0610-082-9492-0.

