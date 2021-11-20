Tallahassee-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tallahassee, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tallahassee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2010 Register, Woodville, 32305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check out this 1989 Fleetwood Triplewide manufactured home on 3.4 acres located in Woodville. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a large eat in kitchen, separate utility room, separate family room with fireplace and living/dining room too. The Master bedroom features both his & hers walk in closets, the bathroom has a double sink vanity, separate shower & garden tub. This home offers 1806 SF of living area and features a front & side screened in porch and rear covered porch too with handicapp accessibility. There is an RV/pole barn plus workshop with electric too. A lot of home with acreage at this price.

For open house information, contact Chris Cicatello, Coldwell Banker Hartung at 850-386-6160

2791 Faringdon, Tallahassee, 32303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This property is to be sold as is. Buyer to verify all pertinent information including square footage and lot dimensions. Short sale.

For open house information, contact Natalia Sevciuc, Stars Realty at 850-424-7557

6134 Observation, Tallahassee, 32317 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome to this beautiful, large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1682+ sq ft. A Modern Craftsman Dream Home! Minimalist designed landscaping with low maintenance trees on the property and has automated irrigation system for your convenience. Amazingly decorated inside and outside with natural materials.As you walk into the home, from the designer you are welcome with gorgeous natural hardwood elegance , you will find an amazing open floor plan. The large windows found throughout the entirety of the home bring in an abundance of natural light. Features inside the home include a large fireplace with a huge designer mantle and custom built-ins, natural oak wood floors, exquisite lighting fixtures, new gutters, six panel farmhouse doors and so much more! The large dining room opens up into the chefs kitchen, which has been majestically designed with granite countertops, oversized island, gorgeous fixtures, large sink, stainless steel appliances, and a range hood designed to seamlessly integrate onto the wall. All bedrooms are very large and feature custom closets. Split plan has 2 spacious bedrooms, large bathroom is presented with a beautiful tile design and vanity! Also, right off the garage entry is an upscale mudroom / laundry room. The private master suite - extremely large with a sitting area with views from the windows, walk in closets, huge master bath with marble tiles and a large custom shower. Tankless Rinnai Water Heater. You won't find another master like this! The backyard is large with grass and a patio area. Large 2 car garage is immaculate (Garage can be used to park cars, play room, man cave, etc. This is a Certified Florida Green Home, and also Energy Star Certified. Very close to the Greenway, and just minutes to Costco, Walmart, and the Eastside Branch Library. You will truly appreciate the aesthetics and designs of the home once viewed in person! All found in the highly sought after Neighborhood of Observation Pointe.

For open house information, contact Tina Coombs, Big Fish Real Estate Services at 850-339-9276

2207 Mulberry, Tallahassee, 32303 5 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,867 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Need Space? This substantial home in Town & Country is perfect for a large family or investor looking for their next rental home. Wood floors cover the main level w/tile in the kitchen 1/2 bath & sunroom. Eat-in kitchen includes granite counter tops, s.s. refrigerator/freezer, double sink, solid wood cabinets, & HUGE walk-in pantry. Large living rm & dining rm plus flex bedroom with additional half bath finish the main level. Upstairs includes 4 additional bedrooms that share hall bath w/decorative tile, granite counters, & tub/shower combo. Plenty of closet space including large linen closet across from utility room. The utility room has counter space as well as additional cabinets. Master BD has open BA w/granite counter tops & walk-in shower. Another master perk is the extra large walk-in closet w/built-in drawers. Backyard boast a covered patio and concrete pool, fenced yard perfect for an afternoon BBQ. Buyer to confirm all measurements, home subject to rooming house ordinance

For open house information, contact Blair LaPete, Superior Realty Group LLC at 850-322-1649