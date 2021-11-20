Check out these Reno homes on the market

(Reno, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Reno. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6057 Cielo Circle, Sparks, 89436 4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,425 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Call/Text me for an Immersive Matterport Walk Thru Video Tour! New tile in the master bathroom and upstairs bathroom. The carpet in the master and upstairs bedroom will be upgraded to match the rest of the house in February 2022, which has already been scheduled and paid for. A brand new water filter system for approx. $2000 was just installed. Nothing has been left undone!

2468 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436 3 Beds 4 Baths | $467,267 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The standard features include Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

3982 White Oak Lane, Sparks, 89436 3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 2008

At $210 per s/f you will be very hard pressed to find a better priced comparable home in all of Wingfield Springs!!!

1835 Evergreen Ridge Way, Reno, 89523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $824,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,469 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The home also has an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite slab countertops and custom cabinets with a large Island for entertaining. Plantation shutters throughout and a california closet system in master bedroom, stainless steel appliances plus a built-in bar adjacent to the kitchen. Ceiling fans and fireplace in the great room, a covered paver patio and walkway in the backyard & beautiful mature landscaping. The southern mountain views are awesome. The washer, dryer and refrigerator in kitchen are all included.

