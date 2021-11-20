ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Check out these Reno homes on the market

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 4 days ago

(Reno, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Reno. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xegi_0d2oao3V00

6057 Cielo Circle, Sparks, 89436

4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,425 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Call/Text me for an Immersive Matterport Walk Thru Video Tour! New tile in the master bathroom and upstairs bathroom. The carpet in the master and upstairs bedroom will be upgraded to match the rest of the house in February 2022, which has already been scheduled and paid for. A brand new water filter system for approx. $2000 was just installed. Nothing has been left undone!

For open house information, contact Krystal Mitchell, RE/MAX Professionals-Sparks at 775-446-7200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210017110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UinVL_0d2oao3V00

2468 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436

3 Beds 4 Baths | $467,267 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The standard features include Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

For open house information, contact Larissa Osborn, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210008945)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gu2LM_0d2oao3V00

3982 White Oak Lane, Sparks, 89436

3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 2008

At $210 per s/f you will be very hard pressed to find a better priced comparable home in all of Wingfield Springs!!!

For open house information, contact Anthony Nichols, Coldwell Banker Select Reno at 775-688-4800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210008838)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ed3gy_0d2oao3V00

1835 Evergreen Ridge Way, Reno, 89523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $824,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,469 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The home also has an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite slab countertops and custom cabinets with a large Island for entertaining. Plantation shutters throughout and a california closet system in master bedroom, stainless steel appliances plus a built-in bar adjacent to the kitchen. Ceiling fans and fireplace in the great room, a covered paver patio and walkway in the backyard & beautiful mature landscaping. The southern mountain views are awesome. The washer, dryer and refrigerator in kitchen are all included.

For open house information, contact Douglas Hanham, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno at 775-688-4000

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210010162)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Reno, NV
Real Estate
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
City
Sparks, NV
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Room#Bbq Picnic
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
370
Followers
560
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy