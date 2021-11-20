ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Top homes for sale in Lexington

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Lexington, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lexington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYEfa_0d2oanAm00

713 Windflower Way, Lexington, 40511

4 Beds 3 Baths | $317,290 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Cavanaugh II Expanded by Ball Homes, LLC.

For open house information, contact Judy Craft, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20105446)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWppU_0d2oanAm00

312 Hannah Todd Place, Lexington, 40509

3 Beds 3 Baths | $216,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New townhome in the desireable neighborhood of Stuart Hall. Features 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, 9' ceilings throughout the 1st floor, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the 1st floor. Beautiful kitchen with 36 designer kitchen cabinets w/ knobs , counter height bar top with granite open to a dining area and family room. Master bedroom has a over sized closet, gorgeous paladian window and private bath with 5' fiberglass shower, raised vanity with granite tops. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath will complete the 2nd floor.

For open house information, contact Sherri Gilbert, Signature Real Estate, LLC at 859-277-1600

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20104344)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5ZrC_0d2oanAm00

237 Hillsboro Avenue, Lexington, 40511

4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Meticulously maintained home in the heart of Meadowthorpe! This charming brick cape cod has been perfectly cared for by the same family since 1984. Sitting on a low traffic street, it boasts great curb appeal including an amazing covered front porch. Formal living room with large windows and an oversized masonry fireplace. The formal dining room leads to the kitchen, which offers stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, and a side door providing easy access to the driveway. The large family room offers great bonus space, and opens up to the gorgeous covered deck with swing included! One bedroom on the first floor, plus an updated full bathroom with tiled shower. Upstairs, you'll find two additional oversized bedrooms with ample closet space, plus a second full bathroom. The original hardwood flooring is in pristine condition and runs throughout the first and second levels. Endless storage opportunities continue in the partially finished basement, which offers a fourth bedroom, flex living space, and large unfinished area. Great workshop for your next big project! Flat backyard with plenty of green space. Roof, furnace, and A/C unit are all three years old or newer.

For open house information, contact Jarran Thomas, The Agency at 859-699-4663

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20124231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8K9D_0d2oanAm00

350 East Short Street, Lexington, 40507

1 Bed 1 Bath | $214,900 | Condominium | 925 Square Feet | Built in 2007

CORNER UNIT with expansive windows in prime location downtown! 1Bedroom loft condo at Main & Rose- Hardwood floors, granite countertops in both kitchen and bathroom, exposed 11 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, large patio off of the open living room/kitchen! The bathroom boasts a double vanity, glass shower and large walk-in closet . All appliances stay with unit: stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer and dryer. Walk downstairs to some of the best restaurants in Lexington, farmers market on the weekends, coffee and retail shops, Thoroughbred Park, Rupp Arena and bars. On-site workout facility, use of rooftop garden and unit includes 1 parking space in secure parking garage as well as 1 parking space in private lot.

For open house information, contact Julia Lark, Warner Realty at 859-263-1500

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20123247)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
heraldcourier.com

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $275,000

Bring your vision and your contractor! This fixer-upper in the desirable Westwood neighborhood is convenient to downtown Abingdon and Bristol. With more than 3200 square feet, this home boasts Southern charm and a great layout! Inside, the foyer welcomes you with a traditional staircase featuring wainscoting. The main level offers a spacious living room and an oversized eat-in kitchen that opens onto a family room. Two additional rooms on the main level provide the option for bedrooms, an office, or playroom! Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms and an additional 1.5 bathrooms. (There are a total of six rooms that could be used as bedrooms, but the septic is on file as a four bedroom.) The unfinished basement offers a laundry area, garage, and ample space for future expansion. Outside, the large lot is home to an in-ground pool. THIS HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR TRADITIONAL FINANCING. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BRING THIS FIXER-UPPER BACK TO LIFE!
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
Lexington, KY
Real Estate
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
rismedia.com

New-Home Sales Continue Upward Momentum as Buyer Demand Remains Strong

Sales of new single‐family houses increased 0.4% in October 2021, posting a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 23.1% below the October 2020 estimate of 969,000. Market breakdown:. New-Home Sales: 745,000. For-Sale Inventory: 389,000.
BUSINESS
sarasotamagazine.com

The Meadows Has a Farmers Market Now

The Meadows is a sprawling residential community in northeast Sarasota, with thousands of residents, 14 miles of walking and biking trails and, as of last month, one new farmers market. "Our motto is to feed your mind, body and soul," says Ashley Millington, one of the market's cofounders also a...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hardwood Floor#Living Space#Ball Homes#Brand New#Paladian#Signature Real Estate#Llc
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
317
Followers
616
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy