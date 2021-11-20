Top homes for sale in Lexington

(Lexington, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lexington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

713 Windflower Way, Lexington, 40511 4 Beds 3 Baths | $317,290 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Cavanaugh II Expanded by Ball Homes, LLC.

312 Hannah Todd Place, Lexington, 40509 3 Beds 3 Baths | $216,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New townhome in the desireable neighborhood of Stuart Hall. Features 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, 9' ceilings throughout the 1st floor, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the 1st floor. Beautiful kitchen with 36 designer kitchen cabinets w/ knobs , counter height bar top with granite open to a dining area and family room. Master bedroom has a over sized closet, gorgeous paladian window and private bath with 5' fiberglass shower, raised vanity with granite tops. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath will complete the 2nd floor.

237 Hillsboro Avenue, Lexington, 40511 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Meticulously maintained home in the heart of Meadowthorpe! This charming brick cape cod has been perfectly cared for by the same family since 1984. Sitting on a low traffic street, it boasts great curb appeal including an amazing covered front porch. Formal living room with large windows and an oversized masonry fireplace. The formal dining room leads to the kitchen, which offers stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, and a side door providing easy access to the driveway. The large family room offers great bonus space, and opens up to the gorgeous covered deck with swing included! One bedroom on the first floor, plus an updated full bathroom with tiled shower. Upstairs, you'll find two additional oversized bedrooms with ample closet space, plus a second full bathroom. The original hardwood flooring is in pristine condition and runs throughout the first and second levels. Endless storage opportunities continue in the partially finished basement, which offers a fourth bedroom, flex living space, and large unfinished area. Great workshop for your next big project! Flat backyard with plenty of green space. Roof, furnace, and A/C unit are all three years old or newer.

350 East Short Street, Lexington, 40507 1 Bed 1 Bath | $214,900 | Condominium | 925 Square Feet | Built in 2007

CORNER UNIT with expansive windows in prime location downtown! 1Bedroom loft condo at Main & Rose- Hardwood floors, granite countertops in both kitchen and bathroom, exposed 11 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, large patio off of the open living room/kitchen! The bathroom boasts a double vanity, glass shower and large walk-in closet . All appliances stay with unit: stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer and dryer. Walk downstairs to some of the best restaurants in Lexington, farmers market on the weekends, coffee and retail shops, Thoroughbred Park, Rupp Arena and bars. On-site workout facility, use of rooftop garden and unit includes 1 parking space in secure parking garage as well as 1 parking space in private lot.

