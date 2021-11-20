Take a look at these homes on the Greensboro market now

(Greensboro, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greensboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

620 Scott Drive, Gibsonville, 27249 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Location, Location town of Gibsonville. Beautiful home with great yard space. Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Nice floorplan with a large yard for entertaining. Nice storage building out back, and deck to enjoy. Home needs a little TLC do not miss out on this cutie.

100 Thorton Court, Greensboro, 27407 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Centrally located condo close to shopping and lots of amenities.

4103 Mingo Trail, Greensboro, 27405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Our most popular plan! The Vivian accommodates over 2230 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen offers an island that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Smart home package included!

4825 Old Julian Road, Julian, 27283 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Nice Ranch style home on 0.96 Acres near Greensboro. New LVP flooring, new granite tops, new dishwasher & refrigerator in kitchen, fresh paint, new light fixtures, updated bathroom, new HVAC and new roof. Both bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fan and WIC. Attached garage has 18.8ft x 12.0 ft unfinished bonus with permanent stairs. Exterior features front and rear deck, patio, fenced yard, 12ft x 20ft storage bldg with dog lot. Garage has propane gas heater; tank is leased. Convenient to Greensboro, Burlington and Asheboro.

