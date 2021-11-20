ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Fort Wayne, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Wayne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22c5vX_0d2oalPK00

314 Greenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, 46808

2 Beds 2 Baths | $112,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Freshly remodeled move in ready home on quiet street is ready for your decorating flair. This turn of the century home has an open concept with large kitchen, dining area, and living room which allow for fluid living. You will love the two car garage, off street parking, and the character of the hardwood floors. Home is conveniently located to Swinney park, shopping, entertainment, and downtown. This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a desirable home at a very reasonable price.

For open house information, contact Robert Watson, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202146066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGP1V_0d2oalPK00

10920 Washington Street, Zanesville, 46799

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Zanesville on .40 acre lot minutes away from General Motors and Vera Bradley, Interstates 469 and 69 - AS-IS- Partially updated and perfect for you to put your personal touches- new siding, gutters, windows and deck on back of home, new bedroom and bathroom doors, all appliances can remain but used appliances are not warrantied. Window units in outdoor shed included as well. Southwest Allen County School Districts and just one block away from Northern Wells bus stop (they have open enrollment)

For open house information, contact Jodi Holloway, Coldwell Banker Holloway at 260-353-1338

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202140398)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bahtS_0d2oalPK00

9062 Matthew Spring Run, New Haven, 46774

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Accepted Offer 11/7/2021 but still showing for back up offers. Google the Address to Watch the YouTube video to see more of the home. Custom Built Home By Majestic Homes. Open Ranch Floor Plan with Cathedral Ceilings in Great Room, Center Island in Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash, Above & Below Cabinet Lighting, Staggered Cabinets with Crown Molding & Tile Flooring. Large Laundry Area with a Closet area. Master Bedroom with Double Windows Ceiling Fan Cathedral Ceiling, Walk In Closet. Master Bath With Heated Tile Floors and Stand up Shower. 2nd Bedroom with Built in Bookshelf. 3rd Bedroom with a HUGE Walk In Closet. Den with Double doors & LVP Flooring. Family Room with a Cathedral Ceiling and a 1 of a Kind Custom Fireplace & LVP Flooring. 3 Car Garage with it's Own Furnace & AC Unit so a Heated & Cooled Garage!!, plus a slop sink and Lots of LED Lighting and Extra Plugs. Pull down Attic with flooring & LED Lighting. Sprinkler System in the yard, Security System with Camera's, Plus Lots of Other Upgrades in this home. Why wait to Build when you can have an Almost New Home Now

For open house information, contact Adam Smith, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 260-485-5978

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202137477)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNIrq_0d2oalPK00

1355 Bedford Drive, New Haven, 46774

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This beautiful updated and remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home in the heart of New Haven is ready for its new owner! This home is in complete move in condition with tons of updates! Come see the open floor plan, brand new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, flooring throughout, countertops, doors, fixtures, whirlpool appliances, new water heater, and more! Outback you'll find a 19' x 24' detached garage, new 10' x 12' deck, and a fenced in backyard! Do not miss this one! Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact Brandon Stone, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-6100

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202143657)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Wayne, IN
Real Estate
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Zanesville, IN
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Sprinkler#Water Heater#General Motors#Coldwell Banker Holloway#Quartz Countertops#Subway Tile Backsplash#Staggered Cabinets
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
391
Followers
596
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy