Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Wayne

(Fort Wayne, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Wayne. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

314 Greenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, 46808 2 Beds 2 Baths | $112,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Freshly remodeled move in ready home on quiet street is ready for your decorating flair. This turn of the century home has an open concept with large kitchen, dining area, and living room which allow for fluid living. You will love the two car garage, off street parking, and the character of the hardwood floors. Home is conveniently located to Swinney park, shopping, entertainment, and downtown. This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a desirable home at a very reasonable price.

10920 Washington Street, Zanesville, 46799 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Zanesville on .40 acre lot minutes away from General Motors and Vera Bradley, Interstates 469 and 69 - AS-IS- Partially updated and perfect for you to put your personal touches- new siding, gutters, windows and deck on back of home, new bedroom and bathroom doors, all appliances can remain but used appliances are not warrantied. Window units in outdoor shed included as well. Southwest Allen County School Districts and just one block away from Northern Wells bus stop (they have open enrollment)

9062 Matthew Spring Run, New Haven, 46774 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Accepted Offer 11/7/2021 but still showing for back up offers. Google the Address to Watch the YouTube video to see more of the home. Custom Built Home By Majestic Homes. Open Ranch Floor Plan with Cathedral Ceilings in Great Room, Center Island in Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash, Above & Below Cabinet Lighting, Staggered Cabinets with Crown Molding & Tile Flooring. Large Laundry Area with a Closet area. Master Bedroom with Double Windows Ceiling Fan Cathedral Ceiling, Walk In Closet. Master Bath With Heated Tile Floors and Stand up Shower. 2nd Bedroom with Built in Bookshelf. 3rd Bedroom with a HUGE Walk In Closet. Den with Double doors & LVP Flooring. Family Room with a Cathedral Ceiling and a 1 of a Kind Custom Fireplace & LVP Flooring. 3 Car Garage with it's Own Furnace & AC Unit so a Heated & Cooled Garage!!, plus a slop sink and Lots of LED Lighting and Extra Plugs. Pull down Attic with flooring & LED Lighting. Sprinkler System in the yard, Security System with Camera's, Plus Lots of Other Upgrades in this home. Why wait to Build when you can have an Almost New Home Now

1355 Bedford Drive, New Haven, 46774 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This beautiful updated and remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home in the heart of New Haven is ready for its new owner! This home is in complete move in condition with tons of updates! Come see the open floor plan, brand new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, flooring throughout, countertops, doors, fixtures, whirlpool appliances, new water heater, and more! Outback you'll find a 19' x 24' detached garage, new 10' x 12' deck, and a fenced in backyard! Do not miss this one! Schedule your tour today!

