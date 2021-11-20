Check out these homes for sale in Toledo now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo News Watch
 4 days ago

(Toledo, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toledo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISv5X_0d2oajds00

1621 Spruce Court, Temperance, 48182

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1999

SPACIOUS 3 BED / 2 BATH VILLA IN BEDFORD TOWNSHIP w/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING A VERY PRIVATE WOODED BACKYARD SETTING. ROOMY EAT-IN KITCHEN; GREAT ROOM w/TWO-STORY VOLUME CEILING AND GAS FIREPLACE - GREAT ROOM OPENS TO SUNROOM w/CATHEDRAL CEILING AND SLIDER TO PATIO AND PRIVATE BACKYARD SETTING WITH SERENE VIEWS. SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE w/WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATH w/GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER. LARGE THIRD BEDROOM / LOFT AREA ON UPPER LEVEL. FULL BASEMENT FOUNDATION. PELLA WINDOWS (w/SLIM SHADES) THROUGHOUT. NEW SUMP PUMP. 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. CONVENIENT TEMPERANCE LOCATION .... CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. POSSESSION AT CLOSING.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tzN9_0d2oajds00

160 E Erie, Temperance, 48182

3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great opportunity to own this 3 bedroom well maintained ranch home. This home has many improvements including furnace, water heater, roof, and much more. Enjoy the extra space in the professionally waterproofed partially finished basement. The large backyard with deck and awning gives you a lot of privacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQUwX_0d2oajds00

7607 Comstock, Temperance, 48182

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 1967

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2.5 car garage. Interior & exterior of home have been updated and remodeled within the last year. Home is like new construction inside, new floor coverings down stairs, refinished hardwood flooring upstairs, complete interior freshly painted, remodeled and updated kitchen and bathrooms, new interior and exterior light fixtures, new plumbing through the home, all new kitchen appliances, new vinyl siding on exterior, new central air conditioning. Move in at closing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYx1K_0d2oajds00

730 Mildred, Temperance, 48182

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nicely maintained low maintenance home. Great starter home or investment property. 3 Bedroom ranch. Fenced yard. 10x8 shed in nice size back yard. Eat in kitchen. Dead end street. All appliances stay. Goes active 10/29 Wont last.

Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

