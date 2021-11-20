Check out these homes for sale in Toledo now

(Toledo, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toledo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1621 Spruce Court, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1999

SPACIOUS 3 BED / 2 BATH VILLA IN BEDFORD TOWNSHIP w/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING A VERY PRIVATE WOODED BACKYARD SETTING. ROOMY EAT-IN KITCHEN; GREAT ROOM w/TWO-STORY VOLUME CEILING AND GAS FIREPLACE - GREAT ROOM OPENS TO SUNROOM w/CATHEDRAL CEILING AND SLIDER TO PATIO AND PRIVATE BACKYARD SETTING WITH SERENE VIEWS. SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE w/WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATH w/GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER. LARGE THIRD BEDROOM / LOFT AREA ON UPPER LEVEL. FULL BASEMENT FOUNDATION. PELLA WINDOWS (w/SLIM SHADES) THROUGHOUT. NEW SUMP PUMP. 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. CONVENIENT TEMPERANCE LOCATION .... CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. POSSESSION AT CLOSING.

For open house information, contact Jim Loss, Loss Realty Group-Luna Pier at 734-847-2200

160 E Erie, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great opportunity to own this 3 bedroom well maintained ranch home. This home has many improvements including furnace, water heater, roof, and much more. Enjoy the extra space in the professionally waterproofed partially finished basement. The large backyard with deck and awning gives you a lot of privacy.

For open house information, contact Jack Giarmo, Coldwell Banker Haynes R.E. - Monroe at 734-242-8484

7607 Comstock, Temperance, 48182 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 1967

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2.5 car garage. Interior & exterior of home have been updated and remodeled within the last year. Home is like new construction inside, new floor coverings down stairs, refinished hardwood flooring upstairs, complete interior freshly painted, remodeled and updated kitchen and bathrooms, new interior and exterior light fixtures, new plumbing through the home, all new kitchen appliances, new vinyl siding on exterior, new central air conditioning. Move in at closing.

For open house information, contact Mike Sprott, Real Estate Solutions/MI, LLC-Temperance at 734-755-1717

730 Mildred, Temperance, 48182 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nicely maintained low maintenance home. Great starter home or investment property. 3 Bedroom ranch. Fenced yard. 10x8 shed in nice size back yard. Eat in kitchen. Dead end street. All appliances stay. Goes active 10/29 Wont last.

For open house information, contact Robert Calhoon, RE/MAX Preferred Associates at 734-854-4000