On the hunt for a home in Corpus Christi? These houses are on the market

3838 Floerke Road, Portland, 78374 5 Beds 3 Baths | $564,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,055 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 5-bedroom, 3 full bath home has it all. An updated kitchen with pantry and laundry with open concept for entertaining family and friends. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets. Attached 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with full kitchen and plenty of storage with private entry is perfect for mom, a grown child that won’t leave (ha ha) or great work from home office space. The 1700 sq/ft “beast” of a workshop is wired for 220 (for welding), in conduit, 110 throughout, insulated, high beams, car lift that is fully functional and easily lifts a 2500 hd crew cab truck and built in 2000. Enjoy your favorite beverage on the covered back patio and the luscious 1.2 acres with pecan, mulberry and mature mesquite trees to keep you cool in the Texas heat. Chicken coop and flock may be conveyed if you want fresh farm eggs daily. A faraway country feel but only a 20-minute drive to the Port Aransas Ferry or downtown Corpus Christi, make this home yours today!

307 Pacific Dr, Portland, 78374 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Ready to live in Portland, look no further. This home contains a beautifully updated kitchen, spacious living and dining area. There are three generous freshly installed carpeted bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bath contains both a stand-up shower and a sizable soaking tub. Love Coffee? Wake up and sip coffee on the covered patio looking over the large back yard. Also, there are washer and dryer connections in a mud room. Book your showing today.

5830 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, 78412 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,471 Square Feet | Built in 1970

"SACRED PALMS" THE LAST WATERFRONT FIXER-UPPER HOME ON OCEAN DRIVE. LOCATED ON THE BEST LOT ON THE MOST FAMOUS STREET IN CORPUS CHRISTI. HURRY COME MAKE YOUR OFFER OWNER IS READY TO SELL! THIS HOME IS READY FOR RENOVATION AND OFFERS A GREAT CANVAS FOR YOU TO CREATE YOUR OWN MASTERPIECE. THE OPPORTUNITES ARE ENDLESS THIS IS THE A DEAL OF A LIFETIME THERE IS NO OTHER THAT COMPARES! MESMERIZING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE BAY AND CITY FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM IN THE HOUSE. 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS, 3 LIVING AREAS, 2 BONUS ROOMS, LARGE UTILITY ROOM, CHEFS KITCHEN W/TONS OF CUSTOM WOOD CABINETRY, CENTER ISLAND WITH COOKTOP, JUICE BAR, CEDAR CLOSET, 3 BEDROOM SUITES UPSTAIRS EACH OPEN ONTO THE BALCONY. THE BALCONY & PATIO SPAN ACCROSS THE ENTIRE BACK OF THE HOME. BOAT LAUNCH, BULK HEAD, POOL AS IS, 2 CAR GARAGE, FEATURES: SOARING CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, RECESS LIGHTING, WALLS GLASS WINDOWS AND DOORS ALLOW FOR A SEAMLESS INDOOR/OUTDOOR FEEL BRINGING THE CORPUS CHRISTI BAY DIRECTLY TO YOU!

4421 Gaines St, Corpus Christi, 78412 2 Beds 3 Baths | $148,500 | Townhouse | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wonderful living in a gated community! Close to Ocean Drive, hospitals and shopping! Spacious two bedroom townhome clean and well maintained. Beautiful granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Dramatic sunken living room with cathedral ceilings overlooking a cozy dining area. Each of the two bedrooms has its own bath for convenience. Saltillo tile throughout living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Recent A/C units. $363 HOA covers exterior insurance, trash, water and common area upkeep. Entire RE-roof in 2021! Come See 4421 Gaines #3 TODAY! Great Price on a desirable side of town in Corpus Christi TX!

