Check out these homes on the Columbia market now

Columbia, SC

Columbia News Beat
 4 days ago

(Columbia, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjZeV_0d2oahsQ00

245 Hallie Hills Place, Lexington, 29073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome home to 245 Hallie Hills Place! This move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room features a great open floor plan to the kitchen, a gas fireplace and beautiful wainscoting. The kitchen is open to the dining area which has four large windows. Off of the dining room is the large utility room with plenty of storage space! The master bedroom features a tray ceiling and walk in closets! The master bath features a garden tub, double sinks and a separate shower. Enjoy entertaining family and friends on the large deck! Come view this gorgeous home today!

For open house information, contact Andrea Kelly, EXIT Real Est Consultants at 803-358-0888

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-530311)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c01t5_0d2oahsQ00

1039 Belmont Green Road, Columbia, 29209

4 Beds 3 Baths | $227,665 | Single Family Residence | 1,927 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home! Bowden Village is the newest D.R. Horton community in Columbia, SC. This community is approximately 11 miles from Downtown Columbia and has a country hometown feeling. New homes offering affordable yet accommodating home plans to fit your lifestyle. Bowden Village is a great location, close to Fort Jackson, shopping, restaurants and many outdoor recreational areas. What a great place to live, what a great place to call home!

For open house information, contact Denise Henderson D.R. Horton - Columbia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-52646-525-52646-526460000-0008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSq1S_0d2oahsQ00

951 Glenn Street, Cayce, 29169

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Completely renovated in and out including new siding. Brick underpinning.

For open house information, contact Dan Kelly, Real Estate Advocates Inc at 803-446-8361

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-526546)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckZjv_0d2oahsQ00

107 Preston Hills Drive, Columbia, 29210

3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Discover this hidden treasure on corner lot, conveniently close to interstates, downtown, shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Spacious living room w/ fireplace leads into office/ sunroom with wet bar. Eat-in kitchen and cozy formal dining room. Upstairs with nice owners suite boasting private bath, large walk-in shower and closet. 2nd & 3rd bedroom with shared bath. Great deck for entertaining!

For open house information, contact Sherrie Porter, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-356-2455

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-529355)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
344
Followers
594
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

