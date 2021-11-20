Check out these homes on the Columbia market now

(Columbia, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

245 Hallie Hills Place, Lexington, 29073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome home to 245 Hallie Hills Place! This move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room features a great open floor plan to the kitchen, a gas fireplace and beautiful wainscoting. The kitchen is open to the dining area which has four large windows. Off of the dining room is the large utility room with plenty of storage space! The master bedroom features a tray ceiling and walk in closets! The master bath features a garden tub, double sinks and a separate shower. Enjoy entertaining family and friends on the large deck! Come view this gorgeous home today!

1039 Belmont Green Road, Columbia, 29209 4 Beds 3 Baths | $227,665 | Single Family Residence | 1,927 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home! Bowden Village is the newest D.R. Horton community in Columbia, SC. This community is approximately 11 miles from Downtown Columbia and has a country hometown feeling. New homes offering affordable yet accommodating home plans to fit your lifestyle. Bowden Village is a great location, close to Fort Jackson, shopping, restaurants and many outdoor recreational areas. What a great place to live, what a great place to call home!

951 Glenn Street, Cayce, 29169 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Completely renovated in and out including new siding. Brick underpinning.

107 Preston Hills Drive, Columbia, 29210 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Discover this hidden treasure on corner lot, conveniently close to interstates, downtown, shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Spacious living room w/ fireplace leads into office/ sunroom with wet bar. Eat-in kitchen and cozy formal dining room. Upstairs with nice owners suite boasting private bath, large walk-in shower and closet. 2nd & 3rd bedroom with shared bath. Great deck for entertaining!

