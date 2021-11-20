ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Check out these homes on the Spokane market now

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 4 days ago

(Spokane, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Spokane will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHWxU_0d2oagzh00

2927 N Regal, Spokane, 99207

4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1907

First time home buyer, this one is for you!! This amazing home exhibits pride of ownership throughout. Starting with the renovated kitchen with granite counters, new tile flooring, freshly painted cabinets, and SS appliances. Then following with the updated bathrooms with new vanities, flooring and paint. On the outside, the home features new vinyl siding and a brand new concrete driveway that leads to the 2016 built 30x30 shop with 1/2 bath and two storage rooms. Overall, this home shows impeccably and it's ready for you to make it your own. Schedule your private showing today!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFkel_0d2oagzh00

436 E 27Th, Spokane, 99203

4 Beds 3 Baths | $689,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,605 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Wonderful South Hill Tudor! This 3000+ SqFt Home Features 4 BD & 3 BA & was Beautifully Renovated in 2021. Some of the Many Features You’ll Enjoy are: The Large Chef’s Kitchen with Quartz Counters, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances (6 Burner Gas Bosch Range & Double Fridge by Liebher). Entering the Home, you’ll appreciate the Rebricked Masonry Wood Fireplace, Beautiful Hardwood Birch Floors, Large Formal Dining Room & Exposed Beam. The Main Floor also has a Bedroom (or Office/Den), ¾ Bath & Main Floor Utilities. The Master Suite has a Charming Private Balcony & an On-Suite Bath with Double Sinks and Lovely Tile Work. There is a New High Efficiency Furnace & Air Conditioner, All New Tile and Carpet & a Newer Roof. The shared Driveway has New Asphalt & Leads to an All New 36x24 Garage/Shop w/Large Concrete Pad. The Unfinished Basement is Wide Open and Ready for Expansion (there is already an Egress Window Installed). Enjoy the Front Porch Swing, Beautiful Landscaping and New Sprinkler System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyEWm_0d2oagzh00

2301 E Longfellow, Spokane, 99207

0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,046,700 | 4,013 Square Feet | Built in 2021

3 Separate NEW construction homes side-by-side sold as a package! Why buy a triplex when you can get these detached residences w/ higher rental income. Single family homes are not only more attractive as rentals, but they will increase more in value over time while adding flexibility to sell units individually. Cool, modern design & efficiently laid out w/ 3 bed / 2 bath & a single car garage in each home. Great finishes include soft close cabinets & doors, quartz countertops & LVP flooring. Get peace of mind with a fantastic one-year warranty from Inland Empire Homes, the region's urban infill leader! Single-family rental residences are in extremely high demand in Spokane, take advantage of the high rental rates, stable income & future appreciation these properties will provide. This will be a completely turnkey investment & a smart choice for the savvy investor. Visit our model home at 3320 E 14th to view a finished product or schedule a meeting w/ Builder to discuss other options throughout the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqYGR_0d2oagzh00

2512 N Standard, Spokane, 99207

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 722 Square Feet | Built in 1905

BOM, no fault of the seller. Adorable rancher in convenient location. This 2 bed/1 bath home in the Logan neighborhood is all one level with new flooring and paint. Nice size kitchen with eating area. Natural light from windows. Fenced yard. Great first time home or investment opportunity. Go see it today!

