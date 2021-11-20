Take a look at these homes for sale in West Palm Beach

(West Palm Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Palm Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4723 Cole Street, West Palm Beach, 33417 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Gorgeous Starter Home,Move in and enjoy the privacy and natural surroundings of this spacious beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath property! Centrally located in West Palm Beach. Minutes from the Turnpike, I-95 and the beaches. Don't miss this great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Lismary Ruiz Chirino, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

728 Westwind Drive, North Palm Beach, 33408 4 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great opportunity on home in highly desired Village of North Palm Beach ready for your touches. Residents of North Palm Beach enjoy the newly renovated Jack Nicklaus signature public golf and country club, Olympic sized pool, fabulous tennis and indoor/outdoor Farmers Table restaurant dining overlooking the golf course. North Palm Beach residents enjoy boating access and marinas and close to the best beaches, shopping, and fine dining.

For open house information, contact Matthew Owen, Illustrated Properties LLC (Ju at 561-626-7000

705 N C St, Lake Worth, 33460 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1930

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! ATTENTION!!! first time buyers, millennials & investors. Welcome to this old Florida charming classic. Completely renovated spacious kitchen, SS appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new floors and freshly painted, huge back yard, room for a pool. NO HOA. Located just one and a half miles to the beach, seven blocks to Downtown. All offers must be submitted with proof of funds, Pre-Qualification letter/ DU.

For open house information, contact Amelia Salvador, LoKation at 954-545-5583

12023 W Greenway Drive, Royal Palm Beach, 33411 2 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Condominium | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautiful first floor corner unit no floors above, canal and pool view.Brand new roofs just installed, owner to pay final assessment prior to closing.Close to everything, restaurants, hospitals, malls, highways, beach and commons park.It wont last!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Francisco Jose Munoz, Reliant Realty ERA Powered at 561-810-8379