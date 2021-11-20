ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Santa Ana? These houses are on the market

Santa Ana News Flash
 4 days ago

(Santa Ana, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Santa Ana. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

736 Hemingway Avenue, Placentia, 92870

4 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This lovely single story four-bedroom house is located on a corner lot in Placentia. The property is situated in a quiet street, beaming with pride of ownership. As you enter through the double door, you’re sure to love the open floor plan. The formal living room with fireplace flows into the dining area and then into the kitchen where you will enjoy views of your private backyard. Next to the kitchen is the family room, giving you a second living area to relax with family and friends. Down the hall you will find the three secondary bedrooms that share a full bathroom, and the primary bedroom with a private on-suite bathroom. The house also boasts an indoor laundry room and an attached two car garage. The low-maintenance backyard is ready to be enjoyed. Nearby you will find wonderful award-winning schools, shopping, and plenty of dining. Don’t miss this one!

For open house information, contact Sheila Buonauro, T.N.G. Real Estate Consultants at 714-987-3310

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21236629)

155 N Cross Creek Road, Orange, 92869

2 Beds 2 Baths | $545,000 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Escape to Canyon Hills! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property features fresh white cabinets, smooth Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and porcelain tile floors. This upstairs single-level home is an end unit and no one above or below! Light and bright and fully updated with stylish ceiling fans throughout. This one is absolutely turnkey! Your 1 car garage is located just steps away from your door and the pool is just across the street. One additional parking permit included and plenty of open parking! The community features two sparkling Pools and Spas, a Gym, and Clubhouse available for rental. HOA dues also cover your water usage! Steps away from Peters Canyon Park offering hiking, cycling, and abundant wildlife. The surrounding Santiago Hills community also provides miles of paved walking trails and community parks for outdoor gatherings. Nearby Irvine Regional Park hosts the local Farmers Market every Tuesday (even during COVID), pony rides, train rides, Seasonal Pumpkin Patch, and Christmas Tree Lot! Close to the 241 toll road allowing for quick commutes to anywhere in the area. 20 mins from both Disneyland or the beach. Don't miss this opportunity to call Canyon Hills home!

For open house information, contact James Patton, Keller Williams Realty at 949-305-0458

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21217341)

58 Calle Cadiz Unit H, Laguna Woods, 92637

2 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Condominium | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Luxury Living in Laguna Woods. 55+ Community boasting amenities for all! 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom with approx. 940sq.ft. of living space. Double door entry leading into the living room. Kitchen boasts light and bright with stainless steel appliances. End unit complete with enclosed private patio. Stackable laundry in full bathroom. Plenty of storage in 2 large bedrooms. Close to shopping, freeway, restaurants and more.

For open house information, contact BRIAN HARRIS, INCLINE REALTY at 714-722-0354

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-L1901BJ)

21882 Bellcroft Drive, Lake Forest, 92630

3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1983

21882 Bellcroft is a charming Cape Cod style home in the highly desirable Concord Crossing community of Lake Forest! Upon entering, you will be greeted by the tall vaulted ceilings and natural light from the many windows and doors. This split level home features a large living room and dining room with slider access to the backyard space. The open concept kitchen enjoys generous counter space as well as a large window over the sink that has beautiful backyard views. Down a few steps from the kitchen, you will find the family room with access to the backyard and a feature fireplace. Also on this level is the laundry room and powder room just off of the attached 2 car garage. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom showcases more of the tall vaulted ceilings as well as a full wall of closet storage. The on suite bathroom is well appointed with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. The additional 2 bedrooms upstairs share a hallway bathroom that offers great counter space and tub/shower enclosure. Outside, the split level backyard is spacious with a combination of hardscape and grass and offers so much potential as well as fantastic views of the neighborhood. Conveniently located near excellent shopping, restaurants, freeway and toll road access and no Mello Roos, this home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Karen Quinn, Regency Real Estate Brokers at 949-707-4400

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21232837)

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

