ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

House hunt Grand Rapids: See what’s on the market now

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Grand Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaiwQ_0d2oacSn00

843 Dunham Street Se, Grand Rapids, 49506

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1905

New listing located just minutes away from restaurants, shopping and East Grand Rapids. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been renovated and very well maintained by the current owner. Spacious living area opens up to the dining room and kitchen area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and great counter space. Half bath and laundry room are also located on the main floor. Head upstairs to find two bedrooms and a full bath. Both bedrooms has huge closets. Basement is unfinished and greatfor additional storage.

For open house information, contact Jamecia Adams, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21105256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkBJY_0d2oacSn00

5474 Chauncey Drive Ne, Belmont, 49306

4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,076 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This fabulously unique Nugent Builders custom-build is the ultimate recreation property! Spectacular 10 acre hilltop setting with outstanding views & excellent privacy. Features the original property barn (42x32) with upper loft, indoor gymnasium/sports court (38x19) & even a small chicken coop structure (not currently in use). High quality home focused on main floor living. High ceilings & abundant windows with transoms for plentiful natural light. Extremely versatile spaces including a huge loft bonus area upstairs - the ultimate yoga room or home office space with sweeping 360 views. Finished walkout lower level with family room/office, 4th bedroom & bath, sauna, recreation room, exercise area & new theater room. Then there is the lower gym - great for indoor basketball, pickleball, volleyball & just an overall fun play space. Extra luxuries such as radiant lower level floor heat, extensive camera system & Nest thermostats. Potential for at least 1 property split - subj to approval

For open house information, contact Julie Rockwell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate (Cascade) at 616-514-3000

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21111538)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT0lF_0d2oacSn00

707 Alexander Street Se, Grand Rapids, 49507

5 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Look at this investment opportunity! Fully occupied by tenants. Each of it's 5 rooms are separately rented out.Property was recently upgraded with new flooring, paint, carpeting and kitchen. Possession of property can be at closing if buyer does not require for current tenants to move out. If tenants are required to move out, 30 days after closing will be required.Showing schedule are Tuesdays and Thursday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm

For open house information, contact Rene Guzman, 1st Advantage Realty at 616-534-4480

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21112725)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6zfF_0d2oacSn00

3271 Hidden Hills Court Se, Grand Rapids, 49546

4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,341 Square Feet | Built in 1974

One owner traditional home in highly desirable Forest Hills Schools, on a culdesac in Hidden Hills. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hot tub, sauna and additional tiled shower adjacent to the sun room and large deck. The lower level offers a finished recreation area to spread out. Home has been lovingly maintained and is being sold AS IS. Roof approx 10 years, Brand new A/C. Bring buyers with vision of making this one their own. A tremendous value in today's market! Buyer andbuyer agent to verify all information and measurements.

For open house information, contact Barbara S Fisher, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21112907)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Real Estate
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
238
Followers
604
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy