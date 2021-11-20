House hunt Grand Rapids: See what’s on the market now

(Grand Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

843 Dunham Street Se, Grand Rapids, 49506 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1905

New listing located just minutes away from restaurants, shopping and East Grand Rapids. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been renovated and very well maintained by the current owner. Spacious living area opens up to the dining room and kitchen area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and great counter space. Half bath and laundry room are also located on the main floor. Head upstairs to find two bedrooms and a full bath. Both bedrooms has huge closets. Basement is unfinished and greatfor additional storage.

5474 Chauncey Drive Ne, Belmont, 49306 4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,076 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This fabulously unique Nugent Builders custom-build is the ultimate recreation property! Spectacular 10 acre hilltop setting with outstanding views & excellent privacy. Features the original property barn (42x32) with upper loft, indoor gymnasium/sports court (38x19) & even a small chicken coop structure (not currently in use). High quality home focused on main floor living. High ceilings & abundant windows with transoms for plentiful natural light. Extremely versatile spaces including a huge loft bonus area upstairs - the ultimate yoga room or home office space with sweeping 360 views. Finished walkout lower level with family room/office, 4th bedroom & bath, sauna, recreation room, exercise area & new theater room. Then there is the lower gym - great for indoor basketball, pickleball, volleyball & just an overall fun play space. Extra luxuries such as radiant lower level floor heat, extensive camera system & Nest thermostats. Potential for at least 1 property split - subj to approval

707 Alexander Street Se, Grand Rapids, 49507 5 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Look at this investment opportunity! Fully occupied by tenants. Each of it's 5 rooms are separately rented out.Property was recently upgraded with new flooring, paint, carpeting and kitchen. Possession of property can be at closing if buyer does not require for current tenants to move out. If tenants are required to move out, 30 days after closing will be required.Showing schedule are Tuesdays and Thursday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm

3271 Hidden Hills Court Se, Grand Rapids, 49546 4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,341 Square Feet | Built in 1974

One owner traditional home in highly desirable Forest Hills Schools, on a culdesac in Hidden Hills. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hot tub, sauna and additional tiled shower adjacent to the sun room and large deck. The lower level offers a finished recreation area to spread out. Home has been lovingly maintained and is being sold AS IS. Roof approx 10 years, Brand new A/C. Bring buyers with vision of making this one their own. A tremendous value in today's market! Buyer andbuyer agent to verify all information and measurements.

