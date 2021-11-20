House hunt Stockton: See what’s on the market now
(Stockton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stockton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Please make appointment, Tenant occupied and We are having an open house Saturday 11-2 Saturday 9/18/21.
This beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home is located in a gated community in the Stockton area. The home offers a spacious living room, family room and kitchen area. The community has offers a pool, clubhouse, parks and recreation facilities.
Tucked back in an established neighborhood, this multifamily property presents a rare opportunity for investors. Four 2 bedroom/1 bath units populate the interior of this 3,746 square foot, two-story building, atop a 8,249 square foot corner lot. All units offer comfortable layouts and have long term tenants. The downstairs units lend private side yards, while the upstairs units bestow separate balconies for relaxation. A shared coin-operated laundry facility and assigned covered parking are provided. Close to schools, shopping and easy access to I-5.
This luxury ranch style home sits on a corner almost one acre lot and it definitely checks ALL of the boxes! Owned solar, electric gate for privacy, pool, spa, 5 bedrooms, large gourmet kitchen with pantry, formal dining and living room. Garden areas, fruit trees, across the street from the Country club golf course and close to freeways and shopping. Desirable historical location. This home is packed with charm yet updated and move in ready. 3 AC units, lush landscaping, you do not want to miss this one!!!
