Baton Rouge, LA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 4 days ago

(Baton Rouge, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Baton Rouge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3000 July, Baton Rouge, 70808

1 Bed 1 Bath | $88,000 | Single Family Attached | 719 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Perfect one bedroom one bath apartment! Located just outside the North Gates of LSU, Community amenities include 2 pools, state of the art fitness facility, New Orleans style courtyards, clubhouse, game room, BBQ areas, landscaping, and fountains. MOTIVATED SELLER!!

For open house information, contact Bobby Lauricella, Keller Williams Realty Premier Partners at 225-664-1911

Copyright © 2021 Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBRMLSLA-2021004393)

14517 Belle Villa Dr, Baton Rouge, 70810

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Centrally located in Baton Rouge, this 3 bedroom 2 bath garden home is low maintenance and a MUST SEE! In the sought after gated community of Villas at Jamestown, this home features wood flooring, oversized ceramic tile in the wet areas (NO CARPET), slab granite counters, custom cabinetry, crown molding, 12 ft. ceilings and 8 ft. doorways that make this home feel spacious and inviting. The master bedroom features a tall tray ceiling and the master en-suite includes double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and a water closet. Step outside in the private courtyard where you can relax after a long day's work. Amenities in this lovely community include a fitness center, walking paths, lakes, and a pool to cool you off during these hot summer months! Call us today to schedule your tour in this exclusive community!

For open house information, contact Michelle Knobloch, Keller Williams - Baton Rouge at 225-768-1800

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11968395)

610 Kenmore Ave, Baton Rouge, 70806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in None

*** Rare Find***This historic property sits on two separate lots that are both zoned B-1 for both residential and commercial use. You'll have the best of both worlds with a large yard but also within walking distance to Government Street and French Truck Coffee! There are two driveways and two separate covered parking areas, 3 patio areas and a large covered shed. Stepping inside, you'll see and feel some of its 90 year old charm but also notice all of the modern upgrades it boasts. A few updates include electrical, plumbing, bamboo flooring, and an oversized laundry room. The primary bedroom is the only room located upstairs and it has its own private full bathroom and an oversized closet. Make an appointment today, this property won't last long!

For open house information, contact Clayton Fields, Keller Williams Realty Premier Partners at 225-664-1911

Copyright © 2021 Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBRMLSLA-2021017381)

7873 Summer Grove Ave, Baton Rouge, 70820

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in None

This Cozy Cottage is PERFECTLY located within minutes from LSU and Mall of Louisiana. This 3 bed 2 bath home located on a quiet street and is Perfect for first time home buyers or students. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, neutral colors, and an open floorplan grace the the living, dining, and kitchen area. Rear patio is great for entertaining. Two car carport and added storage in rear. This home will go fast! Home did not flood in 2016 but does require flood insurance. Flood Quote attached

For open house information, contact Hazel Semper, Keller Williams - Baton Rouge at 225-768-1800

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11856535)

