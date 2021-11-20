Take a look at these homes on the Richmond market now

(Richmond, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Richmond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3254 Sherbrook Road, Richmond, 23235 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1959

A mid-century home w/ a stunning, private, easy-to-maintain yard you will fall in love with! Step up the few front steps, & you will be in your own private oasis. Inside, find wood floors carried throughout the living spaces. To your left, you will find a spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, picture window, & pocket doors. Next, find your dining room featuring chair rail, built-in shelves, & easy flow into the kitchen. Here, you'll love the timeless two-tone cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances, & breakfast nook. Next, head into the sunroom w/ exposed brick, skylights, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, & access to the backyard. Find a family room w/ another fireplace & built-in cabinets before heading down the hall to a full hall bath & 3 bedrooms, including an owner's suite w/ 2 closets & gorgeous en suite w/ double vanity & floating glass shower doors. In the walk-out basement find a large finished space w/ gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, full bath, & large closet (great for an in-law suite!). You'll also find a large unfinished space w/ laundry, freezer, & access to the 2-car garage. The backyard pergola swing, paver path, patio, & privacy is the pièce de résistance.

6601 Daytona Drive, Richmond, 23225 3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1935

7.4 ACRES IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND!!! AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE! You are not going to find another opportunity like this. Divide the land into smaller parcels and turn it into a subdivision, build your dream home within Richmond while still having ample privacy and land, you name it! There is a home on the property that was built in the mid 1900s, has a great structure and is being sold "as is". Keep the home in place and live in your own oasis, or modify and customize the land to your needs! The value of this property is in the LAND. This property will be sold in conjunction with 6543 Daytona Drive and 6601 #A Daytona Drive all totaling just about 7.4 acres. Enjoy a taste of country living within the city. Land is bordered by Chippenham Parkway on one side and a well established subdivision on the other. No need to wonder who is going to build in your backyard with the area already being established and you owning such a large parcel of land. Enjoy the private creek that runs through part of the property allowing you your own little getaway all while staying on your property. Hooked up to public water for easy and reliable access, zoned R3 - this is a BUILDER'S OR INVESTOR'S SPECIAL.

717 Foundry Park Court, Glen Allen, 23059 5 Beds 4 Baths | $569,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 717 Foundry Park Ct. LeGault Homes Custom Built The Laurel Floor PLan. Many included features: 42" kitchen cabinets with large island with a huge pantry & gas cooking, hardwood floors first floor except for bedrooms, tile bathrooms, huge master suite with large walk in closet, 2 story family with fireplace, first floor bedroom, enourmous master bedroom with a spa like bath including stand alone tub and generous tile master shower, jack and jill bedrooms with full bath, and a private bedroom with full bath, 10 recess can lights, 8 cable/data prewires, 2nd floor laundry with tile flooring, an oversized 2 car garage and so much more!

11113 Norman Garden Circle, North Chesterfield, 23236 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Condominium | 1,577 Square Feet | Built in 2019

NEARLY NEW and MOVE IN READY! This lovely detached home at the Villas at Ashford Hill offers 9 ft ceilings and is loaded with builder upgrades. The chef's kitchen includes quartz countertops, white maple kitchen cabinets, pull-out shelves, soft close drawers and doors, and pantry. Kitchen also includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The spacious family room has beautiful random-width wood floors and a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet with an ensuite bath that includes a spacious infinity shower with seat and double vanity. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, wood blinds, recessed lighting, security system, whole house humidifier, crown molding, and 3-season porch with sliding windows/screens overlooking a spacious fenced yard. Fence and Leaf Filter gutter protection system recently installed. Abundant storage exists in the walk-up attic. A two-car garage and paved driveway provide ample parking. This home is sited on a premium cul-de-sac lot. As a 55+ community, the Villas at Ashford Hill includes amenities such as lawn care, a planned community garden, a community pavilion, preserved natural space, and walking trails.

