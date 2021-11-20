ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Take a look at these homes on the Richmond market now

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 4 days ago

(Richmond, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Richmond will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiF8R_0d2oaZlU00

3254 Sherbrook Road, Richmond, 23235

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1959

A mid-century home w/ a stunning, private, easy-to-maintain yard you will fall in love with! Step up the few front steps, & you will be in your own private oasis. Inside, find wood floors carried throughout the living spaces. To your left, you will find a spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, picture window, & pocket doors. Next, find your dining room featuring chair rail, built-in shelves, & easy flow into the kitchen. Here, you'll love the timeless two-tone cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances, & breakfast nook. Next, head into the sunroom w/ exposed brick, skylights, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, & access to the backyard. Find a family room w/ another fireplace & built-in cabinets before heading down the hall to a full hall bath & 3 bedrooms, including an owner's suite w/ 2 closets & gorgeous en suite w/ double vanity & floating glass shower doors. In the walk-out basement find a large finished space w/ gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, full bath, & large closet (great for an in-law suite!). You'll also find a large unfinished space w/ laundry, freezer, & access to the 2-car garage. The backyard pergola swing, paver path, patio, & privacy is the pièce de résistance.

For open house information, contact Brad Ruckart, Keller Williams Realty at 804-282-5901

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2131343)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avnBB_0d2oaZlU00

6601 Daytona Drive, Richmond, 23225

3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1935

7.4 ACRES IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND!!! AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE! You are not going to find another opportunity like this. Divide the land into smaller parcels and turn it into a subdivision, build your dream home within Richmond while still having ample privacy and land, you name it! There is a home on the property that was built in the mid 1900s, has a great structure and is being sold "as is". Keep the home in place and live in your own oasis, or modify and customize the land to your needs! The value of this property is in the LAND. This property will be sold in conjunction with 6543 Daytona Drive and 6601 #A Daytona Drive all totaling just about 7.4 acres. Enjoy a taste of country living within the city. Land is bordered by Chippenham Parkway on one side and a well established subdivision on the other. No need to wonder who is going to build in your backyard with the area already being established and you owning such a large parcel of land. Enjoy the private creek that runs through part of the property allowing you your own little getaway all while staying on your property. Hooked up to public water for easy and reliable access, zoned R3 - this is a BUILDER'S OR INVESTOR'S SPECIAL.

For open house information, contact Dane Gibson, Hometown Realty at 804-747-9933

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2120184)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2W0q_0d2oaZlU00

717 Foundry Park Court, Glen Allen, 23059

5 Beds 4 Baths | $569,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 717 Foundry Park Ct. LeGault Homes Custom Built The Laurel Floor PLan. Many included features: 42" kitchen cabinets with large island with a huge pantry & gas cooking, hardwood floors first floor except for bedrooms, tile bathrooms, huge master suite with large walk in closet, 2 story family with fireplace, first floor bedroom, enourmous master bedroom with a spa like bath including stand alone tub and generous tile master shower, jack and jill bedrooms with full bath, and a private bedroom with full bath, 10 recess can lights, 8 cable/data prewires, 2nd floor laundry with tile flooring, an oversized 2 car garage and so much more!

For open house information, contact Melissa Yeary, Central Virginia Realty Inc at 804-475-4240

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-1936192)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyOmm_0d2oaZlU00

11113 Norman Garden Circle, North Chesterfield, 23236

3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Condominium | 1,577 Square Feet | Built in 2019

NEARLY NEW and MOVE IN READY! This lovely detached home at the Villas at Ashford Hill offers 9 ft ceilings and is loaded with builder upgrades. The chef's kitchen includes quartz countertops, white maple kitchen cabinets, pull-out shelves, soft close drawers and doors, and pantry. Kitchen also includes upgraded stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. The spacious family room has beautiful random-width wood floors and a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet with an ensuite bath that includes a spacious infinity shower with seat and double vanity. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, wood blinds, recessed lighting, security system, whole house humidifier, crown molding, and 3-season porch with sliding windows/screens overlooking a spacious fenced yard. Fence and Leaf Filter gutter protection system recently installed. Abundant storage exists in the walk-up attic. A two-car garage and paved driveway provide ample parking. This home is sited on a premium cul-de-sac lot. As a 55+ community, the Villas at Ashford Hill includes amenities such as lawn care, a planned community garden, a community pavilion, preserved natural space, and walking trails.

For open house information, contact Kathryn West, Shaheen Ruth Martin & Fonville at 804-288-2100

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2130325)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Recessed Lighting#Country Living#Nook#Windows#Vanity#Pergola#The Pi Ce De R Sistance#Keller Williams Realty
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
263
Followers
596
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy