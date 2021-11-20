Take a look at these homes on the Knoxville market now

(Knoxville, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Knoxville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10028 W Emory Rd, Knoxville, 37931 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Mobile Home | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Hard to find acreage in Karns! Almost 6 acres of cleared, private land with multiple building spots. Home has over 1,000 sqft on site addition that includes huge family room, large primary bedroom with en suite and his/her walk in closets and over sized (814 sqft) two car garage with shop area. Just down the hill is an almost 1800 sqft workshop with electrical and plumbing. A car enthusiast or mechanics dream! Past the workshop is open, beautiful pasture that could be used as other homesites, pasture, or just privacy. So many options with this property! Showings start Thur July 22. Call ShowingTime or list agent today!

For open house information, contact Nancy Stansbury, King Real Estate Services,Inc at 865-560-9401

4128 Abercorn Rd, Knoxville, 37921 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come see this great house that's close to everything, including all west Knox amenities and downtown. House boasts an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stone backsplash, vinyl siding, double pane windows, french doors, split bedroom, and a fantastic entertainers backyard with an oversized deck! Come see this one, it won't last long.

For open house information, contact Mark Harrington, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-5113

6851 Lindal Rd, Knoxville, 37931 3 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Home Sweet Home in Karns!!! This meticulously maintained home features lots of areas to entertain or simply enjoy your time at home. The welcoming front porch invites you to sit and enjoy the view, while the backyard has plenty of cozy spots to enjoy. The main floor features a large living and casual dining space with stone fireplace and half bath. You'll also find a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and formal dining room. Laundry room has recently been updated with shiplap. Step out onto the screened porch where you can enjoy privacy with wooded views. Outside patio area features an outdoor fireplace and plenty of room for outdoor dining. Upstairs has an oversized main bedroom with en-suite bath and two additional bedrooms and full guest bath. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Tim Sharp, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-584-4000

405 Ne Ocala Drive, Knoxville, 37918 3 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Move in Ready Ranch Home in Beautiful Fountain City, New Kitchen, Fenced in Yard, Detached Garage, Extra Storage.

For open house information, contact Michael J. Pappas, Coldwell Banker Wallace at 865-693-1111