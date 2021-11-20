On the hunt for a home in New Orleans? These houses are on the market

(New Orleans, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in New Orleans. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

920 Poeyfarre Street, New Orleans, 70130 1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,000 | Condominium | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1871

Fantastic one bedroom unit in the Cotton Mill! STAINLESS APPLIANCES, high ceilings, tons of light, wood floors, W/D in unit, and tons of storage. Enjoy all of the exceptional building amenities: top-of-the-line newly renovated gym, beautiful pool, club house, over-sized courtyard and 24 hour concierge/security to accept packages. Easy access to downtown, uptown, CCC bridge, and interstates. Numerous contract parking options available within a block. Cable & WiFi INCLUDED in condo fee!

8654 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, 70124 5 Beds 4 Baths | $489,000 | Condominium | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Peninsula Condominiums is a very special gated building overlooking the Marina! This corner unit has 5 levels with decks on 3 levels and sunset views. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, light filled office, large living/dining area with wet bar, kitchen with seating area and wood floors through out. The primary bedroom takes up the entire top floor with luxurious baths and ample storage. Special features include cypress doors and shutters, skylights and marble baths. 2 assigned parking spaces. Condo did not flood in Ida!

220 Decatur Street, New Orleans, 70130 2 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Condominium | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Stunning corner condo unit newly renovated in the most desired neighborhood in the city. The French Quarter offers endless entertainment, restaurants, music & attractions! This 100 year old facility comes equipped with Secure building entry, Free Wi-Fi & Video monitoring. This top floor unit boast an bright open floor plan featuring original hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, double closets, custom cabinets, large bathrooms, and in-unit washer and dryer.

2308 S Parc Green Street, Harvey, 70058 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home located in gated Village Green Subdivision, in Harvey! Features Spacious Living area w/ soaring ceilings, kitchen with breakfast nook, island, and plenty of counter space! Large primary bedroom with garden tub in the En suite bath. Cozy Bedrooms, 2 - car garage, and located in Flood Zone X! Call us today for a Private Showing!

