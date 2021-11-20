Honolulu-curious? These homes are on the market

(Honolulu, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Honolulu. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

46-289 Heeia Street, Kaneohe, 96744 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Crown Terrace- Located in a lush area overlooking the Ko'olau mountain range and minutes to Windward Mall and access to H-3 Hwy and Likelike Hwy. This spacious home has an oversized kitchen that offers a perfect area for family gatherings including a primary bedroom that can easily accommodate a lounging area!

1242 Hoohulu Street, Pearl City, 96782 3 Beds 2 Baths | $948,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,053 Square Feet | Built in 1958

New Listing! Welcome to Pearl City! Don't miss this well-maintained, charming split-level home that comes with hardwood flooring, updated windows, roof, plumbing, and electrical! Extra bonus energy-efficient solar water heater and solar attic fan. Spacious wall/fenced-in yard to entertain friends, family, and especially the furry ones too! Excellent location near schools, restaurants, shopping, and more! A true gem for you to discover, make it your own today! Open House 10/31 Sunday 2-5.

2340 Pacific Hts Road, Honolulu, 96813 3 Beds 1 Bath | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This Charming home welcomes you with astonishing Honolulu, punchbowl, mountain, and ocean views. You'll love the spacious yard located on over 8,500 sq ft of lush, terraced land including mature, Hawaiian horticulture, Lime trees, and gardening beds. Enjoy entertaining on this beautiful large deck with day and night views. This quaint home provides tranquil living with beautifully updated new kitchen flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. just minutes away from the conveniences of city life, near trendy eateries, freeway access, and schools. Come see how this lovingly, cared-for home fits your lifestyle.

2050 9Th Avenue, Honolulu, 96816 3 Beds 1 Bath | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Palolo on a large, flat lot. So much yard space for you to enjoy the outdoors, or potential for an ADU. Totally updated, brand new appliances, flooring, paint, and AC units. Plus a lanai, enjoy your morning coffee and soak in the mountain views! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, activities and much more... live in town, and have your space for a garden, relaxing, bring your creative ideas! Two covered parking in your own carport, plus street parking. (Washer and gas dryer are on order)

