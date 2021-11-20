ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu-curious? These homes are on the market

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 4 days ago

(Honolulu, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Honolulu. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYoiz_0d2oaW7J00

46-289 Heeia Street, Kaneohe, 96744

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Crown Terrace- Located in a lush area overlooking the Ko'olau mountain range and minutes to Windward Mall and access to H-3 Hwy and Likelike Hwy. This spacious home has an oversized kitchen that offers a perfect area for family gatherings including a primary bedroom that can easily accommodate a lounging area!

For open house information, contact Susan Borochov, Corcoran Pacific Properties at 808-589-2040

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202127022)

See more property details

1242 Hoohulu Street, Pearl City, 96782

3 Beds 2 Baths | $948,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,053 Square Feet | Built in 1958

New Listing! Welcome to Pearl City! Don't miss this well-maintained, charming split-level home that comes with hardwood flooring, updated windows, roof, plumbing, and electrical! Extra bonus energy-efficient solar water heater and solar attic fan. Spacious wall/fenced-in yard to entertain friends, family, and especially the furry ones too! Excellent location near schools, restaurants, shopping, and more! A true gem for you to discover, make it your own today! Open House 10/31 Sunday 2-5.

For open house information, contact Kay M. Mukaigawa, Engel & Volkers Honolulu Downtown at 808-550-0818

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-JRY202125418)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhGHO_0d2oaW7J00

2340 Pacific Hts Road, Honolulu, 96813

3 Beds 1 Bath | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This Charming home welcomes you with astonishing Honolulu, punchbowl, mountain, and ocean views. You'll love the spacious yard located on over 8,500 sq ft of lush, terraced land including mature, Hawaiian horticulture, Lime trees, and gardening beds. Enjoy entertaining on this beautiful large deck with day and night views. This quaint home provides tranquil living with beautifully updated new kitchen flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. just minutes away from the conveniences of city life, near trendy eateries, freeway access, and schools. Come see how this lovingly, cared-for home fits your lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Shannon D Severance, RE/MAX Honolulu at 808-687-8900

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202126341)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29w6zG_0d2oaW7J00

2050 9Th Avenue, Honolulu, 96816

3 Beds 1 Bath | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Palolo on a large, flat lot. So much yard space for you to enjoy the outdoors, or potential for an ADU. Totally updated, brand new appliances, flooring, paint, and AC units. Plus a lanai, enjoy your morning coffee and soak in the mountain views! Close to restaurants, shopping, schools, activities and much more... live in town, and have your space for a garden, relaxing, bring your creative ideas! Two covered parking in your own carport, plus street parking. (Washer and gas dryer are on order)

For open house information, contact Kina Knisley, Keller Williams Honolulu at 808-596-2888

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202126502)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Real Estate
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
383
Followers
588
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy