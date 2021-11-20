ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Wichita, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wichita than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pwier_0d2oaULr00

1522 E Alta Ave, Wichita, 67216

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Property Rented Must Give 24 hour notice for showing

For open house information, contact Jeff Pearce, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-602899)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wk2iH_0d2oaULr00

13311 E Rose, Wichita, 67230

5 Beds 3 Baths | $323,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,734 Square Feet | Built in 2021

9/26/2021* Drywall Stage* Custom your home to your liking, 2700 square feet with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 3 car garage and full finished view-out basement on a large lot. Call for more details and floor plan specification.

For open house information, contact Basem Krichati, Superior Realty at 316-440-6000

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-602597)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6hgZ_0d2oaULr00

2415 W 1St St N, Wichita, 67203

2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,000 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Cute as a button and ready for you! Pride in ownership shows throughout this home! When you arrive, notice the recently planted landscaping and the covered front porch, perfect location for enjoying the fall weather. The home has recently painted vinyl siding and a brand new roof! Inside, you are greeted with fresh paint throughout and new carpet. Living room has a corner wood burning fireplace, perfect for cozy winter evenings. The dining room has ample space for family gatherings. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with plenty of countertop meal prep area and cabinets. The gas range and refrigerator stays with the home. Two nice sized bedrooms and bathroom complete the inside. Garage floor was recently replaced and the garage has an alcove for additional storage. Brand new furnace and a/c! The utility room is off the garage. Backyard has a storage shed. Brick patio and privacy fence. This one won't last long, schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Kellye Harp, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 316-722-6182

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-603060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQfBe_0d2oaULr00

334 Ranger St, Haysville, 67060

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1980

NEW ROOF! Welcome to beautiful Haysville! This home is situated on a family-friendly tree lined street and features a large driveway with plenty of parking! There is room for a trailer or RV! Roof was just replaced in October 2021! The backyard has a new fence installed in 2019 with a storage shed. Inside you will appreciate the new HVAC installed in 2019 along with a radon mitigation system. The hot water tank is also less than 5 years old! The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor with a private bathroom for the master bedroom. All bathrooms and the kitchen have been recently updated! There is a mud room off the garage entry with room for storage and a covered back deck right off the dining-room! Please note the basement needs work and the seller has provided a couple of quotes for repair estimates the listing price has been adjusted to reflect the repairs needed. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Candice Sippel, Keller Williams Signature Partners at 316-681-3600

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-604105)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Real Estate
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
City
Haysville, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Platinum Realty#Superior Realty#Backyard#J P Weigand Sons
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
389
Followers
559
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy