Take a look at these homes on the market in Wichita

(Wichita, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wichita than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1522 E Alta Ave, Wichita, 67216 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Property Rented Must Give 24 hour notice for showing

13311 E Rose, Wichita, 67230 5 Beds 3 Baths | $323,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,734 Square Feet | Built in 2021

9/26/2021* Drywall Stage* Custom your home to your liking, 2700 square feet with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 3 car garage and full finished view-out basement on a large lot. Call for more details and floor plan specification.

2415 W 1St St N, Wichita, 67203 2 Beds 1 Bath | $117,000 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Cute as a button and ready for you! Pride in ownership shows throughout this home! When you arrive, notice the recently planted landscaping and the covered front porch, perfect location for enjoying the fall weather. The home has recently painted vinyl siding and a brand new roof! Inside, you are greeted with fresh paint throughout and new carpet. Living room has a corner wood burning fireplace, perfect for cozy winter evenings. The dining room has ample space for family gatherings. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with plenty of countertop meal prep area and cabinets. The gas range and refrigerator stays with the home. Two nice sized bedrooms and bathroom complete the inside. Garage floor was recently replaced and the garage has an alcove for additional storage. Brand new furnace and a/c! The utility room is off the garage. Backyard has a storage shed. Brick patio and privacy fence. This one won't last long, schedule a showing today!

334 Ranger St, Haysville, 67060 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1980

NEW ROOF! Welcome to beautiful Haysville! This home is situated on a family-friendly tree lined street and features a large driveway with plenty of parking! There is room for a trailer or RV! Roof was just replaced in October 2021! The backyard has a new fence installed in 2019 with a storage shed. Inside you will appreciate the new HVAC installed in 2019 along with a radon mitigation system. The hot water tank is also less than 5 years old! The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor with a private bathroom for the master bedroom. All bathrooms and the kitchen have been recently updated! There is a mud room off the garage entry with room for storage and a covered back deck right off the dining-room! Please note the basement needs work and the seller has provided a couple of quotes for repair estimates the listing price has been adjusted to reflect the repairs needed. Schedule a showing today!

