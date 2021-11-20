ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Check out these homes for sale in Tulsa now

 4 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tulsa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asCPP_0d2oaTT800

6938 E 78Th Street, Tulsa, 74133

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome home to this completely renovated home. Everything new throughout! Beautiful granite kitchen with  new stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash. Granite in bathrooms. 3 living areas or could be 5 bedroom house. Big, beautiful backyard with covered patio. You don't want to miss this!

For open house information, contact Angela Henning, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-259-0000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJRX2_0d2oaTT800

4094 E 26Th Street, Tulsa, 74114

2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Wonderful hardwoods. Large family room with Fireplace. Great opportunity to build in equity with updating, or could be expanded to a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Master having fireplace.

For open house information, contact Steve McClure, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1Gjl_0d2oaTT800

3940 E Archer Street, Tulsa, 74115

2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Well-maintained home in quiet, established neighborhood. Fresh paint, new carpet! Convenient location and close to everything

For open house information, contact Sherrie Adams, Keller Williams Premier at 918-272-0809

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkasW_0d2oaTT800

2741 E Jasper Street, Tulsa, 74110

2 Beds 1 Bath | $131,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1930

STUNNING REMODEL! Conveniently located close to highways and minutes from downtown, this home is a must see! Full of original charm this beautiful full brick bungalow has new paint, original hardwood floors through-out, fully updated kitchen & bathroom as well as a detached one car garage w/ work area and lots of storage. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Allan Dilley, Keller Williams Preferred at 918-496-2252

