Check out these homes for sale in Tulsa now

6938 E 78Th Street, Tulsa, 74133 4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome home to this completely renovated home. Everything new throughout! Beautiful granite kitchen with new stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash. Granite in bathrooms. 3 living areas or could be 5 bedroom house. Big, beautiful backyard with covered patio. You don't want to miss this!

4094 E 26Th Street, Tulsa, 74114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Wonderful hardwoods. Large family room with Fireplace. Great opportunity to build in equity with updating, or could be expanded to a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Master having fireplace.

3940 E Archer Street, Tulsa, 74115 2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Well-maintained home in quiet, established neighborhood. Fresh paint, new carpet! Convenient location and close to everything

2741 E Jasper Street, Tulsa, 74110 2 Beds 1 Bath | $131,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1930

STUNNING REMODEL! Conveniently located close to highways and minutes from downtown, this home is a must see! Full of original charm this beautiful full brick bungalow has new paint, original hardwood floors through-out, fully updated kitchen & bathroom as well as a detached one car garage w/ work area and lots of storage. Call Today!

