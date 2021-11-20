ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pompano Beach

 4 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pompano Beach. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8200 Blue Ridge Ln, Parkland, 33067

7 Beds 5 Baths | $2,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,192 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This stunningly-remodeled 7 bedroom (one is an office), 5 FULL bathroom Kingston II model lies on a sprawling 1.7 acres of land w/beautiful trees (incl. fruit), in the very-desirable Cypresshead community. Boasts an extra-large pool (20 X 40), large Lanai/outside party area with a built-in barbeque, REMODELED Kitchen and Bathrooms, TONS OF STORAGE with built-ins in the Office and Playroom (Converted from 1 of the 3-car garage), Formal Dining and Living Room areas, Open- Concept Kitchen to HUGE Family Room(with fireplace)/Dining Room/Billiard/Gaming area/ Wet-Bar. Split Bedrooms. Master Bedroom is a dream-come-true, with a large Sitting Area by a Fireplace, To-Die-For Master Closet!, Master Bath features a Step-Up, Large Roman Tub, Spa Shower and Dual Sinks. Community clubhouse/tennis.

5723 Nw 66Th Ave, Tamarac, 33321

2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1970

REAL GEM, BEATIFUL MOVE IN READY HOME, YOUR DREAM HOME, PRISTING CONDITION. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS ALL AROUND THE HOUSE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALK IN CLOSET. ACTIVE CLUB HOUSE IN THE COMMUNITY, SEVERAL ACTIVITIES LIKE BINGO EVERY FRIDAY, POOL AND MORE. THE MAINTENANCE IS AS LOW AS $67 PER MONTH INCLUDED LAWN WATERING IN HOA FEE.

1141 Se 9Th Ter, Pompano Beach, 33060

4 Beds 2 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,655 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath surrounded by water on both sides! Feels like living on an island. This amazing property has ocean access water in the front with no neighbors and 75 feet of waterfront in your backyard. The home features all impact windows and doors, updated electrical panel, smooth ceilings and newer roof within the last few years. This property has bigger boat clearance with Federal highway bridge only 11-13 foot clearance at high tide. The house is situated on a quiet dead end street and close to shopping and beaches. Make an appointment to see this property now will not last!

5044 Nw 100 Ter Terrace, Coral Springs, 33076

4 Beds 4 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,198 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Immaculately maintained single family home in the highly sought NORTH SPRINGS neighborhood! When you step through the door you'll fall in love with the amazing water views and soaring high ceilings. This home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a two car garage. The kitchen was recently updated with real wood cabinets and granite countertops. The owners suite has gorgeous water views, a sitting area, sliders that bring you out to the screened in patio, his and hers walk in closets with custom built ins, and an en-suite bathroom with a large walk in shower, soaking tub and generous amount of counter space. All of the generously sized bedrooms have laminate flooring and the main living areas have tile throughout. All bathrooms are nicely updated.

#Beaches#Fruit#Living On An Island#Kingston Ii#The Office And Playroom#Dual Sinks#United Realty Group Inc#Pristing#House#Community#Flo Real Estate Group Llc
