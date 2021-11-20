Take a look at these homes on the Riverside market now

(Riverside, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riverside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6425 Estes Court, Riverside, 92506 4 Beds 2 Baths | $580,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Classic 1950s home with 4 bedrooms and spacious (permitted) family room addition that opens onto kitchen. This prime interior location within Sun Gold Terrace tract remains as popular today as it was in the early 1950s. Close to the Riverside Plaza with shopping, dining, movie theater, and more. Award winning schools nearby.

2665 Orange Vale Lane, Riverside, 92503 4 Beds 2 Baths | $740,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,630 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own this amazing Riverside Pool Home!! This amazing home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large great room with focal point fireplace and tons of space with over 2600 sg ft of living space. This home also features a large corner lot, 3 car garage and sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Close to schools, parks, recreation, transportation and more!!!

643 Cypress Circle, Redlands, 92373 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Wonderful home in older established neighborhood located near downtown in a great culdesac, close to everything. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on main level with a third bedroom and bath upstairs. Large master bedroom with sitting area.Private backyard full of mature trees.

7122 Providence Way, Fontana, 92336 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,505 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful home 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3-car garage, Entry leads you into the living room with vaulted ceilings offering a cozy fireplace and backyard access, recessed lighting, kitchen with center island. Upstairs, the large en-suite master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Other features include an inside laundry room, lots of storage space throughout, you will enjoy lots of privacy in your backyard. solar system will keep your utilities costs low. located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood of the prestigious North Fontana community, Near the popular Falcon Ridge shopping center that boasts many popular big box stores such as Stater Bros., Target, Michaels, 24 Hour Fitness, and most important schools. Within minutes of the 15, 210, 10, and 215 freeways.

