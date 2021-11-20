Check out these homes for sale in Nashville now

(Nashville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nashville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

630 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, 37211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Check out this 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath gem in the well-established community of Whispering Hills! This home features new windows, granite countertops, natural hardwood flooring in the living and dining room and all bedrooms, freshly installed carpet in den, recently updated oven and dishwasher, recent bathroom remodel with new fixtures, vanity, bathtub, toilet. With access to great schools and easy access to the highway, you do not want to miss your chance on owning this home!

2420 Granny Wright Ln, Hermitage, 37076 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,933 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Rustic Log Cabin Retreat on 2+ private acres. Corner lot at the end of a quiet street, this well established neighborhood has privacy & convenience. Home features include stone fireplace, claw foot tub, sunroom, fenced back yard, spacious bonus room/flex space, 2 car garage. Exterior freshly stained & trees limbed up. 5 minute drive to state park, 15-20 minute drive to various marinas, 10 minutes to Providence Marketplace. Your log cabin dreams come to life in this rustic country chic setting.

304 Bonnahurst Dr, Hermitage, 37076 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,077 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Two-story offers hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a one-car garage walk-out basement, and a stunning brand new deck/carport. Bring your Hammocks and relax on this beauty in your Private backyard.

2518 Blair Blvd, Nashville, 37212 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,585 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open House 11/7 2-4PM. Ascent Construction brings you this stunning luxury renovation/new construction on classicHillsboro Village Brick Bungalow with Pool! Incredible finishes & style featuring: 2 bedrooms on main floor + office, chef's kitchen, master down & true DADU with multiple flex spaces for home offices, art studio, apartment, etc. Don't miss this!

