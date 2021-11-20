Check out these homes for sale in Nashville now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Nashville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nashville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mt5Qz_0d2oaQox00

630 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, 37211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Check out this 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath gem in the well-established community of Whispering Hills! This home features new windows, granite countertops, natural hardwood flooring in the living and dining room and all bedrooms, freshly installed carpet in den, recently updated oven and dishwasher, recent bathroom remodel with new fixtures, vanity, bathtub, toilet. With access to great schools and easy access to the highway, you do not want to miss your chance on owning this home!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Fykes, Keller Williams - Nashville - Music City at 615-425-3600

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12019632)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoZ1P_0d2oaQox00

2420 Granny Wright Ln, Hermitage, 37076

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,933 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Rustic Log Cabin Retreat on 2+ private acres. Corner lot at the end of a quiet street, this well established neighborhood has privacy & convenience. Home features include stone fireplace, claw foot tub, sunroom, fenced back yard, spacious bonus room/flex space, 2 car garage. Exterior freshly stained & trees limbed up. 5 minute drive to state park, 15-20 minute drive to various marinas, 10 minutes to Providence Marketplace. Your log cabin dreams come to life in this rustic country chic setting.

For open house information, contact Tom Murray, Engel & Volkers Nashville at 615-297-8543

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MTX2621811)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfZwU_0d2oaQox00

304 Bonnahurst Dr, Hermitage, 37076

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,077 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Two-story offers hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a one-car garage walk-out basement, and a stunning brand new deck/carport. Bring your Hammocks and relax on this beauty in your Private backyard.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Gonzalez, EXP Realty LLC at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1332737)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpnRp_0d2oaQox00

2518 Blair Blvd, Nashville, 37212

5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,585 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open House 11/7 2-4PM. Ascent Construction brings you this stunning luxury renovation/new construction on classicHillsboro Village Brick Bungalow with Pool! Incredible finishes & style featuring: 2 bedrooms on main floor + office, chef's kitchen, master down & true DADU with multiple flex spaces for home offices, art studio, apartment, etc. Don't miss this!

For open house information, contact Tim Kyne, Keller Williams - Nashville - Music City at 615-425-3600

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12002174)

