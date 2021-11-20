Check out these homes on the Virginia Beach market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Virginia Beach, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Virginia Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrcqS_0d2oaPwE00

3057 Comte Court, Virginia Beach, 23453

3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Townhouse | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Are you ready to move? Great townhouse close to Lynnhaven Mall, Oceana and I-264. Fenced yard on this corner lot means extra yard to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Tyler Shelton, RE/MAX Allegiance at 757-490-7300

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10403318)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oVKA_0d2oaPwE00

6243 Ball Avenue, Norfolk, 23518

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Large 3 bedroom home near the airport on a mini cul-de-sac. First floor bedroom with full bath, former 4th bedroom turned into a laundry room, converted garage could be used as a 4th bedroom. Updates include: HVAC (2018); Gas Dryer (2018); Water heater (2020); Ceiling Fans (2018); Architectural roof (2020). Large formal dining room, open kitchen, large living room with picture window and built-in aquarium, large yard, shed (conveys as-is). Close proximity to shopping and interstate, convenient to local bases.

For open house information, contact Lamar Raker, Grand Bay Real Estate LLC at 757-222-3377

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10409253)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tenuG_0d2oaPwE00

819 Hagan Avenue, Norfolk, 23502

3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 2013

WELCOME HOME! This Two Story Home Has Everything One Could Want. Enjoy The Summer Days On The Comfort Of Your Private Deck That Allows Friends And Family To Gather, Chatting Over Morning Coffee, A Delicious Mid-Day Barbecue Or Just Kicking Back In The Evenings And Relaxing With Your Favorite Beverages. Inside The Lower Level Has An Open Floor Plan Featuring An Eat-In Kitchen That Opens To The Family Room, Which Was Designed For Those Who Like To Entertain By Cooking, Eating And Watching Movies Or Sporting Events All In One Space. The Upper Level Has The Master Suite With Private Bath And Huge Walk-In Closet, Two Other Bedrooms And A Second Full Bathroom. The Home Also Features A Covered Front Porch And A Powder Room On The First Floor. Centrally Located In The Heart Of Norfolk, Minutes To Retail, Restaurants, Entertainment, Downtown, Interstate And Blocks To The Ingleside Road Tide Light Rail Station. Call Agent Today For A Tour!!!

For open house information, contact Jimmy Stewart, Coldwell Banker Now at 757-583-1000

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10409599)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXLaC_0d2oaPwE00

416 Peregrine Street, Virginia Beach, 23462

3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Townhouse | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1982

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT _ Beautifully kept townhouse within the Northridge community! Enjoy cooking in your large kitchen and sitting by the fireplace during these colder winter months. The primary bedroom has a private bathroom and the two additional large bedrooms share an additional full bathroom. This home is well-loved and conveniently located.

For open house information, contact Riya Thorson, Sea Shore Realty & Prop. Mgmt. Inc. at 757-301-8550

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10411428)

See more property details

