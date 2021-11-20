Check out these homes for sale in Rochester now

(Rochester, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rochester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

27 Eastview Commons Road, Rochester, 14624 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Move in ready 2000 built split in prime location walking distance to Rohrbach brewing company. Amazing great room with tons of space, eat in kitchen with slider to refinished deck overlooking your 0.72 acre lot on dead end street and new laminate flooring. First floor laundry and all interior appliances included. Large owner's room with ensuite bath, two other bedrooms and a full bath. Two car attached garage, central air, vinyl and brick siding and shed are perks. Delayed showing until Friday 10/29. Delayed negotiations until Monday 11/1 at 4pm.

142 Midland Avenue, Rochester, 14621 3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Don't miss this opportunity! Beautiful home in Rochester Located just off of Goodman and Norton. Right down the road from the express way for easy travel! This 3 bed 1 bath home had a 4th bedroom that was opened up for a more open feeling dining area, but could also be turned back into a 4th bedroom. Full basement that can be finished, don't miss out on your chance! Delayed negotiations until Monday 5/24/21 at 7pm. Sale of home is contingent on seller getting an accepted offer on another home. Friday showings are only from 9:30-11am in the morning.

1725 Long Pond Road, Rochester, 14606 4 Beds 2 Baths | $138,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1900

**BACK ON MARKET** This house is being sold "AS IS". Needs work. Has 2 car garage, shed, and an outbuilding that was used for landscaping business. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2 down or possible in-law apartment with 1 bedroom downstairs with kitchenette and living room. 2 full bathrooms on 1st floor. 1st Floor laundry. Enclosed front porch. Needs flood insurance. ***INCLUDES POTENTIAL BUILDING LOT (APPROX 80X200)***

2 Patera Avenue, Fairport, 14450 3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1988

A unique 3-bedroom 2.5 bath colonial with vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. The house sits on .6 acres of property in a beautiful neighborhood close to the Crescent Trail at Howell Road Park. Minutes away from Fairport High School, Dudley Elementary School, Perinton Recreation Center and Wegmans. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with a second full bathroom. The first floor has a spacious living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. There is a formal dining room with access to the spacious deck and just a few steps to the hot tub from the exterior door. The large bright eat-in-kitchen has LED ceiling lights and hardwood floors. From the kitchen there is access to the laundry room, half bath, basement and large 2 car garage.

