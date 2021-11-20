ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Check out these homes for sale in Rochester now

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 4 days ago

(Rochester, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rochester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5IUz_0d2oaOIj00

27 Eastview Commons Road, Rochester, 14624

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Move in ready 2000 built split in prime location walking distance to Rohrbach brewing company. Amazing great room with tons of space, eat in kitchen with slider to refinished deck overlooking your 0.72 acre lot on dead end street and new laminate flooring. First floor laundry and all interior appliances included. Large owner's room with ensuite bath, two other bedrooms and a full bath. Two car attached garage, central air, vinyl and brick siding and shed are perks. Delayed showing until Friday 10/29. Delayed negotiations until Monday 11/1 at 4pm.

For open house information, contact Mary Wenderlich, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1375038)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGMJZ_0d2oaOIj00

142 Midland Avenue, Rochester, 14621

3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Don't miss this opportunity! Beautiful home in Rochester Located just off of Goodman and Norton. Right down the road from the express way for easy travel! This 3 bed 1 bath home had a 4th bedroom that was opened up for a more open feeling dining area, but could also be turned back into a 4th bedroom. Full basement that can be finished, don't miss out on your chance! Delayed negotiations until Monday 5/24/21 at 7pm. Sale of home is contingent on seller getting an accepted offer on another home. Friday showings are only from 9:30-11am in the morning.

For open house information, contact Johnathan M.W. Edwards, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1338248)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dmTb_0d2oaOIj00

1725 Long Pond Road, Rochester, 14606

4 Beds 2 Baths | $138,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1900

**BACK ON MARKET** This house is being sold "AS IS". Needs work. Has 2 car garage, shed, and an outbuilding that was used for landscaping business. 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2 down or possible in-law apartment with 1 bedroom downstairs with kitchenette and living room. 2 full bathrooms on 1st floor. 1st Floor laundry. Enclosed front porch. Needs flood insurance. ***INCLUDES POTENTIAL BUILDING LOT (APPROX 80X200)***

For open house information, contact Kathy A. Mastrodonato, Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester at 585-362-8900

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1353846)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YvSz_0d2oaOIj00

2 Patera Avenue, Fairport, 14450

3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1988

A unique 3-bedroom 2.5 bath colonial with vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and living room. The house sits on .6 acres of property in a beautiful neighborhood close to the Crescent Trail at Howell Road Park. Minutes away from Fairport High School, Dudley Elementary School, Perinton Recreation Center and Wegmans. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with a second full bathroom. The first floor has a spacious living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. There is a formal dining room with access to the spacious deck and just a few steps to the hot tub from the exterior door. The large bright eat-in-kitchen has LED ceiling lights and hardwood floors. From the kitchen there is access to the laundry room, half bath, basement and large 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Robert J. Piazza, Northern Star Realty at 585-392-8222

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1377357)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Business
Rochester, NY
Real Estate
City
Rochester, NY
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Floor#Laundry Room#Great Room#Bedrooms
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
437
Followers
578
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy