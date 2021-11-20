Raleigh-curious? These homes are on the market

(Raleigh, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2006 Myron Drive, Raleigh, 27607 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Location, location, location! Walk to shops, restaurants, hospitals and Museum of Art. Renovated, open floor living with spacious rooms and modern design. Custom dream kitchen, with stainless steel hood and extractor fan. Large kitchen island with quartz counter top. Site finished hardwoods on main living area, ceramic tiled bathrooms. Roof, windows, siding and deck replaced in 2017. Lower level has flex/bonus area and home office/second flex room, along with half bath and laundry. Front and side entry.

1260 Donaldson Court, Cary, 27511 2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1972

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Rare end unit townhome! Pool community with clubhouse!! Two spacious bedrooms with good sized closets Great Cary location near Cary Towne Center Mall (New Fenton!!) and Crossroads. Very convenient to major highways and RTP! Close to shopping and restaurants. HUGE maintenance free yard!! Includes two assigned parking spaces. Offer deadline Sunday 10/17 at 6:00

4709 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, 27612 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Luxury One Level Living w/view from Great Room & Dining. Glass sliding doors open to balcony. 3 BRs 2 Full Baths Owners Suite w/Tiled Walk-In Shower w/Glass-Slider & Grab Bars for safety. 1 BR situated as quiet study wing for the night owl or morning dove eager to work while others sleep. Top schools (Stough, Oberlin & Broughton). Updated throughout 2017. HOA w/Pool, Cable, Internet, Water & Trash pick-up, Ext & Common Area Maintenance Included. Roof 5/2021. Basement Storage. New Carpet & Pad week of 10/4

12209 Fieldmist Drive, Raleigh, 27614 4 Beds 4 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,595 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Phenomenal Home located in Wakefield Swim, Tennis, & Golf Course Community! Perfect for Entertaining w/ Great Outdoor Living! Beautiful Screened In Porch w/ Radiant Heating & Spacious Deck overlooks the Private Backyard! Formal Dining & 1st Floor Study! Open Floorplan features a Gourmet Kitchen w/ island, breakfast nook, & tile backsplash. Family Rm & Living Room w/ double sided FP & Inlay Hardwooods! Owners Suite w/ his & her vanities, tub, & glass shower! Upstairs Jack & Jill Suite & Theater Room!

