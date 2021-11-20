Check out these homes for sale in Salt Lake City now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 4 days ago

(Salt Lake City, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salt Lake City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2250 E Murray Holladay Road, Salt Lake City, 84117

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,191,538 | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2023

SALES OFFICE NOW OPEN! The Apollo Square Condos are a private enclave of 31 new luxury residences with a coveted location that is in the middle of the renovated Holladay City Village. Apollo Square is thoughtfully designed to offer single level living in a secure & private building with low maintenance. Offering a collection of two & three bedrooms with spacious & open floor plans that provide natural light, private balconies, & high end finish packages. In addition, there is an exclusive Rooftop Patio with an oversized fire pits, gazebo, and lounge areas offering stunning views of Mt. Olympus & the entire valley! Taxes have not yet been assessed and currently no official tax id number. Buyer to verify all information to their liking.

1159 N Topaz Dr, Salt Lake City, 84116

3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This Rose Park rambler is a sophisticated blend of 1955 charm and modern day living. The home exudes the mid century vibe that we all know and love. The floor plan is flanked by original hardwoods, a splendidly remodeled kitchen and stunning fireplace making the perfect place for a reading nook or game night. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den, you'll be sure to become host to many of your loved ones. Not only is this home recently updated, it comes loaded with newer features such as a custom refrigerator, newer air conditioning unit, updated plumbing, and updated electrical. Be sure to come see it before it's gone.

1363 E Zenith Ave, Salt Lake City, 84106

4 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1945

After 46 years it's time for this little Bungalow to find a new owner, a fresh coat of paint and a few minor repairs have been made. hopefully this house will be the place you will want to come home to for years to come. A 1 year Warranty with First American home warranty will be provided to the buyer at Settlement. A quiet street and friendly neighbors, fruit tree's in the back yard will provide a peaceful setting. Close to shopping and nightlife, makes this ideal location for both worlds, take this opportunity and make it your own. Per Sellers request no showing until Open house this Saturday 10/30/2021 Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from Tax record . Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

6233 S Palomar Pl W, West Valley City, 84118

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,587 Square Feet | Built in 2006

**Open house & Saturday from 12-2pm** Welcome Home!! Gorgeous and well kept home located in a quiet cul-de-sac area. Incredible location, with great mountain views! Updated through the house, stainless steel appliances, and amazing 3 car garage! Don't miss out! All information herein is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Buyer is responsible to verify all listing information, including square feet/acreage, to buyer's own satisfaction.

