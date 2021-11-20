ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Check out these homes for sale in Colorado Springs now

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 4 days ago

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Colorado Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URA7d_0d2oaKlp00

3387 Spotted Tail Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916

4 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2001

LOCATION!!!! Here’s the home you’ve been looking for just minutes away from Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB, Fort Carson and all the many amenities of Powers corridor. Boasting almost 2000 sf of finished square footage, with 2 different living spaces, this home is the perfect fit for most every buyer. As you walk in to the welcoming open floor plan you feel the homeyness of the stone surround fireplace and archway leading you into the walk-out dining room. This large corner lot with wood deck in back is perfect for cook outs or relaxing in privacy of large back yard! The kitchen has the convenience of access from the garage and won't disappoint in the amount of storage available with an abundant amount cabinets and full pantry. There is a half bath with laundry for your convenience as well! Step downstairs to be surprised by the large flex space that would be a great study, home office, gym or playroom and fourth bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs hosts three additional bedrooms, including a great primary suite with walk in closet & bath featuring large soaking tub & double sinks. BIG UPDATES....New AC in 2020, water heater in 2019 and roof in 2017. This home is just waiting for the next owner to make it their own!

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Johnson, 00006166-Keller Williams Premier Realty at 719-445-0234

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-2131602)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK6dj_0d2oaKlp00

1070 Rock Creek Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, 80926

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Have you ever dreamed about owning a property that's in a "Thomas Kincade" type of setting ? Well, this is your very chance to own a little slice of serenity ! Properties like these don't come by every day, offering an oversized 0.3 acre lot, stunning views of Rock Formations, trees and a Creek that's running through the property. The best part, it's located only minutes from shopping, schools and Ft Carson Main Gate #5 ! In addition, this property has been completely rehabbed from top to bottom and therefore gone through an incredible transformation ! The main level features a living room with the original wood burning stone fireplace, beautiful new kitchen with walk-out to a newly installed deck, all new appliances included, main bedroom with adjacent private 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath, basement features a family room, 3/4 bath and a 3rd bedroom, the garage is an oversized 1.5 car that could also be used as a workshop ! Come and check it out before it's gone !

For open house information, contact Meri Burgess, HomeSmart at 719-634-8761

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-9457362)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgFsL_0d2oaKlp00

2254 Stratton Forest Heights, Colorado Springs, 80906

5 Beds 8 Baths | $2,875,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,283 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Located in gated community with 1.77 acres, 120 foot stoned terrace to enjoy city and mountain views with an intimate covered terrace w FP nestled in tall pine trees. Extremely well built custom home with a welcoming warmth in every room. Meticulous attention to detail includes black walnut floors, 4 bedroom suites, paneled library, great room, office with built in partner desk, 4 zoned heating system, Lutron lighting system, wine cellar, gym equipped with spa and sauna, interior sprinkler for fire. Copper gutters, 3 furnaces and 3 AC units and so much more. 5th bedroom can be a 2nd master, nanny quarters, or fabulous gym. Game Room in lower level

For open house information, contact Patricia Ingels ABR, BHHS Rocky Mountain at 719-576-6767

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-2992736)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is31c_0d2oaKlp00

6810 Medicine Bow Avenue, Fountain, 80817

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,398 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Come take a look at this beautiful home in the heart of Fountain. Close military bases and all shopping. This home sits on a corner lot and has beautiful views of the front range and Pikes Peak. Enjoy your backyard with a large deck and have summer bbq's with friends and family. The inside of this home is completely remodeled and when you come inside you are greeted to a open entry way where there you can go right upstairs to a huge family and a large kitchen. When you walk down the hallway you have a full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms. The lower level has a nice family room for your movies and games. The bedrooms in basement are great size and this is a MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Josh Roy, NextHome Pikes Peak Realty at 719-322-7664

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-192800)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Real Estate
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Fountain, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Water Heater#Home Office#Heating System
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
498
Followers
560
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy