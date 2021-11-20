Check out these homes for sale in Colorado Springs now

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Colorado Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3387 Spotted Tail Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916 4 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2001

LOCATION!!!! Here’s the home you’ve been looking for just minutes away from Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB, Fort Carson and all the many amenities of Powers corridor. Boasting almost 2000 sf of finished square footage, with 2 different living spaces, this home is the perfect fit for most every buyer. As you walk in to the welcoming open floor plan you feel the homeyness of the stone surround fireplace and archway leading you into the walk-out dining room. This large corner lot with wood deck in back is perfect for cook outs or relaxing in privacy of large back yard! The kitchen has the convenience of access from the garage and won't disappoint in the amount of storage available with an abundant amount cabinets and full pantry. There is a half bath with laundry for your convenience as well! Step downstairs to be surprised by the large flex space that would be a great study, home office, gym or playroom and fourth bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs hosts three additional bedrooms, including a great primary suite with walk in closet & bath featuring large soaking tub & double sinks. BIG UPDATES....New AC in 2020, water heater in 2019 and roof in 2017. This home is just waiting for the next owner to make it their own!

1070 Rock Creek Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, 80926 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Have you ever dreamed about owning a property that's in a "Thomas Kincade" type of setting ? Well, this is your very chance to own a little slice of serenity ! Properties like these don't come by every day, offering an oversized 0.3 acre lot, stunning views of Rock Formations, trees and a Creek that's running through the property. The best part, it's located only minutes from shopping, schools and Ft Carson Main Gate #5 ! In addition, this property has been completely rehabbed from top to bottom and therefore gone through an incredible transformation ! The main level features a living room with the original wood burning stone fireplace, beautiful new kitchen with walk-out to a newly installed deck, all new appliances included, main bedroom with adjacent private 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath, basement features a family room, 3/4 bath and a 3rd bedroom, the garage is an oversized 1.5 car that could also be used as a workshop ! Come and check it out before it's gone !

2254 Stratton Forest Heights, Colorado Springs, 80906 5 Beds 8 Baths | $2,875,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,283 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Located in gated community with 1.77 acres, 120 foot stoned terrace to enjoy city and mountain views with an intimate covered terrace w FP nestled in tall pine trees. Extremely well built custom home with a welcoming warmth in every room. Meticulous attention to detail includes black walnut floors, 4 bedroom suites, paneled library, great room, office with built in partner desk, 4 zoned heating system, Lutron lighting system, wine cellar, gym equipped with spa and sauna, interior sprinkler for fire. Copper gutters, 3 furnaces and 3 AC units and so much more. 5th bedroom can be a 2nd master, nanny quarters, or fabulous gym. Game Room in lower level

6810 Medicine Bow Avenue, Fountain, 80817 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,398 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Come take a look at this beautiful home in the heart of Fountain. Close military bases and all shopping. This home sits on a corner lot and has beautiful views of the front range and Pikes Peak. Enjoy your backyard with a large deck and have summer bbq's with friends and family. The inside of this home is completely remodeled and when you come inside you are greeted to a open entry way where there you can go right upstairs to a huge family and a large kitchen. When you walk down the hallway you have a full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms. The lower level has a nice family room for your movies and games. The bedrooms in basement are great size and this is a MUST SEE!!!

