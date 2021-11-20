Check out these homes on the Omaha market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Omaha, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Omaha will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6203 N 39 Street, Omaha, 68111

2 Beds 1 Bath | $76,500 | Single Family Residence | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, fenced yard, freshly remodeled.

For open house information, contact Mark Taylor, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

1780 Sycamore Street, Council Bluffs, 51503

6 Beds 0 Bath | $539,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Here's your chance to move right in to a Whispering Oaks home in Lewis Central School District. This 0-entry ranch has an open concept with tons of space. Kitchen features a walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, and granite counter tops. Convenient mud room off the garage with access to the main floor laundry room. Master bedroom has a large master bathroom with walk-in closet, which connects to the main floor laundry. Finished basement includes 3 bedrooms, family room and a wet bar! All this with a private, wooded back yard view. Showings start Friday, October 22nd!

For open house information, contact Heath Haner, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

10561 Hansen Avenue, Omaha, 68124

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Luke Cavagnaro, M: 402-619-7659, Luke.Cavagnaro@OmahaHomesforSale.com, www.OmahaHomesForSale.com - This 2,000+ sq ft District 66 home has so much potential to unlock. Beautiful hardwoods throughout and ample space to design just the way you want. Roomy second level living space, formal dining and kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs and the master has its own on-suite. Lower level has a 4th non-conforming bedroom and large rec room for additional hangout space. Main floor laundry. Back deck and patio offer plenty of outdoor living with no backyard neighbors giving you more privacy. Large fully-fenced yard that is landscaped and has mature trees. Centrally located and close to schools, dining, shopping and the interstate.

For open house information, contact Luke Cavagnaro, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

6417 Centennial Rd, Papillion, 68133

3 Beds 3 Baths | $362,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in None

The ReaganD.R. Horton, Americas Builder, proudly presents the Reagan plan. This plan comes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 3-car attached garage! The open concept living area features solid surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. The kitchen features stunning, quartz countertops, a large island, perfect for entertaining, as well as beautiful cabinetry and Whirlpool appliances. The plan also offers lots of privacy, with 2 bedrooms on one end of the home and another on the opposite side of the home. The main bedroom features an ensuite bath with a double vanity and a large walk-in closet. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Reagan Plans in Pioneer View6411 Kyla Drive Papillion, NE.8808 S 65th St Papillion, NE.Home Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.

For open house information, contact Pioneer View Sales D.R. Horton - Omaha

