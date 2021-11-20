Take a look at these homes for sale in Oklahoma City

(Oklahoma City, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oklahoma City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2448 Nw 38Th Street, Oklahoma City, 73112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come check out this fully remodeled home centrally located in NW Oklahoma City! This home is tucked away on a quiet street minutes away from downtown and midtown with easy highway access. Floors have been redone throughout the entire home. Home comes with two full bathrooms. New interior and exterior paint! With a deck and fire pit in the back, come give this backyard some TLC for your backyard get away.

6409 Miles Lane, Oklahoma City, 73132 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Immaculate move in ready home located in the Putnam City School district. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom! There are three heat and air units on this property and all of them are brand new! All three electric panels have also been replaced. New roof, flooring, exterior windows, garage door opener, garage door, hot water tank, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and so much more! Enormous 1212 sq ft bonus room that is not included in the square footage for all of your entertaining needs! The master bedroom has a bonus area as well that could be used as a home office or study. The master bath features a working sauna so you can unwind after a long day. Very unique property with lots of natural light and storage galore! You must see this one of a kind property!

4300 Palmetto Trail, Oklahoma City, 73179 4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,649 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Truly better than new! Full stockade fencing with steel posts, in-ground storm shelter in garage, landscaping, automatic garage door opener, two-inch blinds, sprinkler system and many upgrades made during construction. Desirable wood-look tile in entry, living, dining, hallway and guest bath. Island kitchen plan with gorgeous quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting, coffee bar, marble backsplash, pantry, gas stove and designer brass fixtures & hardware is open to spacious living area with gas log fireplace. Luxurious master suite with double sinks, separate whirlpool tub & custom tiled shower, quartz countertops, private water closet and roomy walk-in. Barely used secondary bedrooms, lots of storage through-out. Tankless hot water heater. Good sized back yard with large patio and outdoor fireplace.

2509 Nw 55Th Place, Oklahoma City, 73112 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Charming and Unique Belle Isle beauty now ready for new ownership! Extra bonus in the additional square foot of sunroom and hidden basement that isn't counted in square feet! This home has been beloved by only 2 owners in its lifetime and has all the mid century charm shining thru from that era from the layout to the decore in the original bathroom furnishings. Fresh paint and carpeting throughout, and there is bonus of the original hardwood floors underneath if you'd like to uncover and bring back to glory! TONS of storage. Electrician dream home, closets are wired for auto light open and the concrete has a heating system to melt the okie ice storms ( as-is). Front room is either 2nd dining or 3rd living room. The sunroom has such a relaxing retreat ambiance with a koi pond and cedar walls and wall to wall windows. Mature landscaping includes fig tree and ginkgo trees and pink honeysuckle and roses etc.This home feels like a big hug! You will LOVE it! Buy it and enjoy home again.

