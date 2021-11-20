On the hunt for a home in Kansas City? These houses are on the market

(Kansas City, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kansas City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

6105 N Mattox Avenue, Kansas City, 64151 5 Beds 5 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,403 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Welcome home to Tremont! This beautifully renovated home features 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms. Primary bedroom on main floor opens directly to the backyard and has newly updated primary bath and 2 walk in closets. Brand new roof with 50 year impact resistance shingle and 6" gutters with leaf guards. Basement features bar, wine closet, storage, wood shop, cedar closet and more. Huge outdoor entertaining area with built in outdoor kitchen. Treed lot makes for great shade and full yard sprinkler system extending to second tier backyard. Eat in kitchen with cozy sitting area and wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs have their own individual attached bathrooms. Bonus loft space upstairs overlooking dining and sitting space. Owner/Agent

7722 Woodson Road, Raytown, 64138 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1963

BACK ON MARKET! Buyer got cold feet! Fixer Upper...bring the seller an offer! Fantastic location in Raytown. Spacious house ready for you to come in and do the work needed to make this the home of your dreams. Very nice, large corner lot. Great investment opportunity! Seller says "Bring an offer!"

7924 Rosehill Road, Lenexa, 66215 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Move in ready and meticulously cared for (same owner for 15 yrs!) 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath with so many updates! Open floor plan! Newer kitchen updates with Corian countertops, travertine backsplash, custom cabinetry with updated pulls, huge pantry with pull out shelving, newer windows throughout, newer HVAC (18'), new fridge, dishwasher and stove! Washer and dryer stay, too! New driveway! New interior and exterior paint! Oversized 6 inch gutters with gutter guards! Rec room has new Pella door that walks out to a 20ft covered deck and treed view! Drop dead gorgeous Brazilian Koa flooring makes for a sleek formal living room with vaulted ceilings and classy feel! Spacious master has private bath w/ double sink and walk in closet. Gas FP in living room. Oversized deck measures 20x14. Loads of room and natural light! .191 Acre. Neighborhood pool! Excellent location!

5807 N Flora Avenue, Gladstone, 64118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in None

Ranch needing foundation repair.

