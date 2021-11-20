Take a look at these homes on the Albuquerque market now

(Albuquerque, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Albuquerque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

9308 Lona Lane Ne, Albuquerque, 87111 5 Beds 5 Baths | $929,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,930 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Stripped to the studs and totally remodeled in 2015, this custom, single family or multi-generational home is located in the Academy Estates neighborhood. It's near schools, shopping, professional offices and less than 20 minutes from most major hospitals and UNM. This architecturally designed, contemporary and unique home, was first built in 1977. It's a 3 story home and includes a spacious, open main living area (great room, kitchen & dining) with the master suite, two other bedrooms and full bath, laundry, 3/4 bath and a workshop/playroom/ or 1 car garage, plus a 2 car garage on the main level. The upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms that both open to view decks and a central open area perfect for a reading room/office. SEE FURTHER REMARKS. IN ''MORE.''

466 Chimaja Road, Corrales, 87048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Classic Corrales adobe beauty. A hidden gem at the end of a private culdesac. Situated on almost a full acre, fully fenced and gated. New roof and refrigerated air/heating combo unit in 2012. An entertainer paradise with an enclosed covered patio and courtyard. Every room has unique characteristics. New stucco! New well pump. Brick floors throughout (and under the carpet!) 3 bedrooms with a bonus room off the main living area. (could be used for home office, reading room, etc.) Bonus workshop attached to the garage as well as a storage room. Fenced area for pets on the side yard. Wonderful mountain views. Built-in entertainment center in main living area. Vigas and nichos. Clerestory windows in one of the bedrooms. Silestone kitchen countertops with custom kitchen cabinets.

2634 Manzano Street Ne, Albuquerque, 87110 3 Beds 1 Bath | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1951

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!! Great UPTOWN location for this Unique SINGLE FAMILY home oozing with potential. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1268 sqft. Enjoy relaxing in the Living Room or Barbecuing in the backyard. Needs a Little TLC. Conveniently located! Close to shopping, transit and school. ***No warranties or guarantees expressed or implied! Buyer to pay for their own Inspections for Buyers knowledge only!*

5201 Valle Vista Drive Nw, Albuquerque, 87120 4 Beds 4 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,937 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Large home, spacious living areas, unattached oversized garage with a workshop and lot over an acres.

