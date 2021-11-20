ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Birmingham

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Birmingham, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Birmingham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHG6W_0d2oaFMC00

1763 51St St Ensley, Birmingham, 35208

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Now here is an affordable & stalworth home that won't break your bank. This home features hardwood floors, open kitchen space, & garage/ workshop. Great for first time homebuyers. Inquire about how to become a homeowner today !

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3d9Z_0d2oaFMC00

5306 Terrace Q, Birmingham, 35208

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investors add this one to your portfolio. It has been a great source of passive income for years and it could be for you to. Be sure to take into consideration the storage shed/ workshop. More space to store things is always a plus. Contact a Realtor and schedule your viewing today.

See more property details

