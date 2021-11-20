ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

On the hunt for a home in Bakersfield? These houses are on the market

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 4 days ago

(Bakersfield, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bakersfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkV7l_0d2oaETT00

126 Decatur Street, Bakersfield, 93308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Two Houses on one Lot!!! Front house is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, back home is one bedroom , one bath. Each home has it's own private yard!!! Each home has it's own entrance. Each home has it's own electric and gas meters!!! Take a look at them! This might be just what you need!!!

For open house information, contact Jose Zepeda, JZ Realty at 661-398-8000

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202112043)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whn9P_0d2oaETT00

414 El Tejon Avenue, Bakersfield, 93308

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,500 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute Home on a large lot located close to shopping and freeway. Newer A/C installed , Rain gutter, Double pane windows, new water heater and more.. Contact your favorite Realtor today for more info! *Please be respectful of tenant DO NOT DISTURB..

For open house information, contact Tiffany Patton, Open Door Real Estate at 661-262-9841

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202108641)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZFKQ_0d2oaETT00

2209 Belvedere Avenue, Bakersfield, 93304

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice fixer upper property that can become your home. It is ready for you to add your personal style. Perfect for that handyman in you. It is close to the mall, shopping stores and freeway access.

For open house information, contact Amelia Sepulveda, Alliance Real Estate and Multi Services at 661-549-6969

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202111437)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLJCn_0d2oaETT00

4608 Barry Street, Bakersfield, 93307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Corner house, great for 1st time buyers or investors. Property consist of 3 bedroom 2 bath, master room has it's own private restroom that has access to the back yard. Kitchen has an open floor concept that was recently updated, and freshly painted from the inside. Back yard is great for entertaining as it has a pool great for summer days.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hernandez, Realty Executives Select at 562-262-2500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-DW21242571)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
