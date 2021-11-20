On the hunt for a home in Bakersfield? These houses are on the market

(Bakersfield, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bakersfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

126 Decatur Street, Bakersfield, 93308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Two Houses on one Lot!!! Front house is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, back home is one bedroom , one bath. Each home has it's own private yard!!! Each home has it's own entrance. Each home has it's own electric and gas meters!!! Take a look at them! This might be just what you need!!!

414 El Tejon Avenue, Bakersfield, 93308 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,500 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute Home on a large lot located close to shopping and freeway. Newer A/C installed , Rain gutter, Double pane windows, new water heater and more.. Contact your favorite Realtor today for more info! *Please be respectful of tenant DO NOT DISTURB..

2209 Belvedere Avenue, Bakersfield, 93304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice fixer upper property that can become your home. It is ready for you to add your personal style. Perfect for that handyman in you. It is close to the mall, shopping stores and freeway access.

4608 Barry Street, Bakersfield, 93307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Corner house, great for 1st time buyers or investors. Property consist of 3 bedroom 2 bath, master room has it's own private restroom that has access to the back yard. Kitchen has an open floor concept that was recently updated, and freshly painted from the inside. Back yard is great for entertaining as it has a pool great for summer days.

