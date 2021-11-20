Take a look at these homes for sale in Buffalo

(Buffalo, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2490 West Oakfield Road, Grand Island, 14072 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1956

AREA OF FINE HOMES! GREAT LOCATION ADJACENT TO THE WEST RIVER BIKE PATH AND CLOSE TO BEAVER ISLAND STATE PARK. LIVING ROOM HAS WBFP, HARDWOOD FLOORING AND BAY WINDOW. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS CHERRY CABINETS. FORMAL DINING ROOM HAS SLIDING DOORS TO DECK. FAMILY ROOM WITH CERAMIC FLOORING, BUILT-IN CABINETRY, CERAMIC FLOORING AND WET BAR. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. PURCHASER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SEARCH, SURVEY AND TRANSFER TAXES. CASH ONLY. BEING SOLD "AS IS"

For open house information, contact Geraldine A Andolina, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-773-4833

116 Linden Avenue, Buffalo, 14214 3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to this Inviting 1920’s home in highly sought after Central Park. This home has been completely updated. Featuring a bright kitchen with new cabinetry, ss appliances, and quartz countertops. The kitchen opens up to a covered porch that walks out to a new paver patio featuring a pergola and great space to BBQ. Warmth fills the home with hardwood floors on floor 1, new carpets on floor 2, exposed brick, and two new gas fireplaces. Both bathrooms have updated vanities and new tiling. Laundry room has been brought to life w/ new cabinets, tiling, and updated appliances. Owners have updated the electric, plumbing, water tank, HVAC, drainage, fence, and driveway. Showings begin by appointment Wednesday 11/17. Offers due Tuesday 11/23 at 5PM

For open house information, contact Robyn Sansone, WNYbyOwner.com at 716-523-8508

152 Banko Drive, Depew, 14043 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1962

MUST SEE!!! SPACIOUS & attractive brick-front ranch that is MOVE-IN READY and set on an attractive lot outside the Village of Depew with Lancaster schools. Featuring a bright, eat-in kitchen w/wood cabinets, tile floors & stone façade backsplash opening to the generous living rm w/expansive windows. With an OPEN LAYOUT concept & an abundance of NATURAL LIGHT, this desirable home has tasteful finishes and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Three 1st floor bedrooms and the partially finished basement is perfect for entertaining and EASE OF LIVING. Exterior is nicely manicured w/brand new composite and vinyl front stoop and the 2.5 car detached garage for storage leads to the large covered concrete patio and serene fenced backyard; perfect for sipping your morning coffee. Live worry free w/updates throughout including the front porch 2021, arch. roof 2017, some newer windows, central air, newer boiler and more! This charming home rests on a PEACEFUL street with low taxes, great schools & very close to ALL conveniences! Showings begin Wednesday, July 28th. Offers due Saturday, 7/31/2021 at 12:00 PM.

For open house information, contact Joshua James, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300

222 Heath Street, Buffalo, 14214 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Only the second owner of this 3 bedroom colonial hates to part with it – but is ready to pass it on to it’s next owner. It has been lovingly cared for and maintained over the years. It has an extended kitchen with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard deck. The kitchen also leads to a formal dining room, a perfect size for large gatherings. The living room has the classic decorative fireplace bordered by bookcases on either side. The living room is extended with a sun porch offering a nice sitting area. There is a bright spacious front entryway with slate tile and hardwood leading to the living room. The second floor has three bedrooms and the full bath. The largest bedroom extends the width of the home. The home features hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Some of the updates are the 1 year old kitchen countertop, high efficiency furnace in 2020, HWT in 2018, a 5 year old roof tear off with a ridge vent, newer garage roof, driveway 2 years old, newer first floor windows, updated bath and vinyl siding with insulation. There is a full basement with laundry hook ups and circuit breakers. Showings start on Friday, 8/20 and Offers, if any, are due on Wednesday, 8/25 by 5 PM.

For open house information, contact Diane H Strawbrich, CENTURY 21 Gold Standard at 716-689-4000