ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Top homes for sale in Fresno

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Fresno, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fresno will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NJog_0d2oaCi100

2737 E Hampton Way, Fresno, 93726

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Sold Prior To Publication. Introducing 2737 E. Hampton Way. This wonderful remodeled home sits on a tree lined street in a well established area of central Fresno. Property offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths attached two car garage and Pool. Buyers will love the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and original Hardwood floors. All the bedrooms are spacious and Both bathrooms have been updated. Home offers Solar, a newer composition roof, artificial turf, newer windows and so much more. Schedule your viewing today.

For open house information, contact Victoria Munoz, Rod Aluisi Real Estate at 559-227-7000

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-562918)

See more property details

6100 N Roosevelt Avenue, Fresno, 93704

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Marketing Remark Lush, private garden sanctuary featuring mature front and back landscaping accented with rock from the nearby Sierra mountains. Lovely back garden with numerous grand shade and fruit trees (orange, grapefruit, persimmon, nectarine and loquat) mixed with flowering shrubs encircling the classic hill, waterfall and pond design. Nestled within, a charming home with authentic mid-century-modern styling. Inviting foyer leads to a great room with high sloping ceilings and skylight. Adjacent, a cozy living room with large front windows and built-in fireplace. Galley kitchen and dining area overlook the back covered patio and garden, accessed through sliding glass doors. 2 bedrooms feature high sloping ceilings, the 3rd has built-in bookcases. Master bedroom has dual mirrored closets and generous glass doors framing the garden view.

For open house information, contact Michelle E Greene, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-214347)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFANG_0d2oaCi100

16601 Road 36, Madera, 93636

4 Beds 3 Baths | $554,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Coming Soon to Bonadelle Ranchos in Madera. This new home will feature 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2100 sq. ft. on a large 2.27 acre (+/-) on a beautiful lot with views of rolling hills. Enter the home through the formal entry with access to the formal dinning room which can be a den. The great room is open to the kitchen and separate eating area. The kitchen will feature granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, pantry and breakfast bar at the center island. The home will also feature tankless water heater, solar (lease, own or purchase), indoor laundry with 1/2 bath just off of the garage and master bedroom with double door entry. Buyer may select from builder options such as colors, roof, flooring, and more. Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Alexander Salazar, RE/MAX Gold at 559-367-0200

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-569140)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWrRp_0d2oaCi100

5835 E Pitt Avenue, Fresno, 93727

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at Coronet @ Heirloom!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. This great home that will not stay on the market long! Contact your agent for your own personal showing!*Solar purchase not included; price is for solar lease.*

For open house information, contact Jan Wright, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-567333)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Fresno, CA
Real Estate
City
Rolling Hills, CA
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
City
Madera, CA
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Water Heater#Pool#Solar#Rod Aluisi Real Estate#Keller Williams Realty
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
642
Followers
564
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy