Top homes for sale in Fresno

2737 E Hampton Way, Fresno, 93726 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Sold Prior To Publication. Introducing 2737 E. Hampton Way. This wonderful remodeled home sits on a tree lined street in a well established area of central Fresno. Property offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths attached two car garage and Pool. Buyers will love the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and original Hardwood floors. All the bedrooms are spacious and Both bathrooms have been updated. Home offers Solar, a newer composition roof, artificial turf, newer windows and so much more. Schedule your viewing today.

6100 N Roosevelt Avenue, Fresno, 93704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Marketing Remark Lush, private garden sanctuary featuring mature front and back landscaping accented with rock from the nearby Sierra mountains. Lovely back garden with numerous grand shade and fruit trees (orange, grapefruit, persimmon, nectarine and loquat) mixed with flowering shrubs encircling the classic hill, waterfall and pond design. Nestled within, a charming home with authentic mid-century-modern styling. Inviting foyer leads to a great room with high sloping ceilings and skylight. Adjacent, a cozy living room with large front windows and built-in fireplace. Galley kitchen and dining area overlook the back covered patio and garden, accessed through sliding glass doors. 2 bedrooms feature high sloping ceilings, the 3rd has built-in bookcases. Master bedroom has dual mirrored closets and generous glass doors framing the garden view.

16601 Road 36, Madera, 93636 4 Beds 3 Baths | $554,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Coming Soon to Bonadelle Ranchos in Madera. This new home will feature 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2100 sq. ft. on a large 2.27 acre (+/-) on a beautiful lot with views of rolling hills. Enter the home through the formal entry with access to the formal dinning room which can be a den. The great room is open to the kitchen and separate eating area. The kitchen will feature granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, pantry and breakfast bar at the center island. The home will also feature tankless water heater, solar (lease, own or purchase), indoor laundry with 1/2 bath just off of the garage and master bedroom with double door entry. Buyer may select from builder options such as colors, roof, flooring, and more. Call today for more information.

5835 E Pitt Avenue, Fresno, 93727 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at Coronet @ Heirloom!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. This great home that will not stay on the market long! Contact your agent for your own personal showing!*Solar purchase not included; price is for solar lease.*

