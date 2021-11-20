ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Washington

 4 days ago

(Washington, DC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Washington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBH5U_0d2oaBpI00

0 Solygeias, Sofiko - Greece, Outside Area (Outside U.S.) Foreign Country, 20004

4 Beds 10 Baths | $3,730,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,983 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to this beautiful villa located in the Solygeia area south of Corinth, Greece, about 1.5 hours from Athens. This beautiful home offers stunning sea and mountain views and is located on an excellent beach for swimming and water skiing. The home is Mediterranean-style and blends in beautifully to the surroundings with its stone facade. The home is built on a hillside with four levels that are connected by an electric elevator (platform / chair) capable of handling a weight of 250 kilos (i.e. 2 people with their luggage) along an external staircase. There is also a built-in visible canal next to the stairs for the connection of electricity, telephone, water, and any potential future needs. The home has both central heating and air-conditioning. There are two large separate water tanks. One tank for water-use at the home is filled only with clear water. 2nd tank is used only for irrigation and receives rainwater. There is a pumping station located on the mezzanine floor with 2 independent pressure pumps insuring that water circulation is not interrupted. There is a solar heater on the roof always allowing for hot water. The home is protected by a dual-function alarm system that is connected via telephone with a security guard and other receivers. There are built-in speakers inside and outside along with satellite TV. The home has upgraded kitchens and bathrooms and is being sold fully-furnished. Main floor offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths including 1 bedroom with kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NCkT_0d2oaBpI00

9733 Summerton Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMEz7_0d2oaBpI00

2923 Mountaineer Drive, Alexandria, 22306

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,990 | Townhouse | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in None

First floor recreation room with powder bath. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with large island. Spacious great room with triple windows. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and spa bath. Optional first floor Extra Suite with bath for overnight guests. Optional fourth floor with loft and balcony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKNUK_0d2oaBpI00

9607 Silver Bluff Way, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

Community Policy