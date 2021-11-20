Top homes for sale in Louisville

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3010 Grande Pointe, Jeffersonville, 47130 3 Beds 2 Baths | $492,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to beautiful Quarry Bluff! Only luxury in this home we call "The Devonshire" situated on top of the bluff featuring a covered porch with an outstanding scenic view! Your guests will be amazed at the beauty of the nature that surrounds this gorgeous home with it's rocky cliffs and beautiful greenery. You will be astonished as you walk through the very roomy foyer that flows right into the great room, which adjoins the open kitchen and dining area, feeling like you're at a retreat all year round. The master suite also features an oversized spa shower and large walk-in closet. Large windows allow natural light giving you a scenic view without even leaving your home. Experience all of the amenities of resort style living right in your own backyard! Included in the Quarry Bluff community is a pool with a clubhouse, private quarry with sandy beaches, and tennis courts. Located just 3 minutes from I-265 highway 15-20 minutes from Downtown Louisville! Seller is a licensed real estate broker.

2502 Longest Ave, Louisville, 40204 6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,622 Square Feet | Built in 1926

This prestigious Cherokee Triangle home sits atop Longest Avenue, overlooking Cherokee Park and Amelia Place, offering stunning treetop views from front and back. This stately, 3-story home has 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, an open-concept kitchen and family room, multiple gathering areas, mudroom with first floor laundry, brick and limestone patio with fire pit, lush landscaping, 2 car garage plus additional 2 car parking pad off the alley, high ceiling basement with potential, generous lot and a luxurious sense of privacy. Surrounded almost entirely by full-length windows, you will be dazzled by the natural light throughout the house. As you enter the front, you're immediately captured by the 10-ft ceilings, beautiful entryway, a library/sunroom to the left, and elegant living room with custom crown moulding, built-in display arches and shelving, and gas burning fireplace surrounded by marble. The banquet size dining room is a show-stopper for entertaining with a wall of windows and modern light fixture. The dining room leads to the open and elevated kitchen and family room. Wet bar and 1st floor laundry are right off the kitchen with a private exterior access making it an easy drop zone/mud room. Up the broad staircase, the 2nd floor master suite has a walk-in closet, steam shower, and adjoining dressing room or nursery. Two additional large 2nd floor bedrooms connect with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Up once more, the 3rd floor has 2 additional bedrooms, currently used as an office and exercise room, in addition to a separate and cozy family space. The private backyard includes a brick patio perfect for family time or entertaining a few friends. There are three raised garden beds set to the side and a great size backyard. The yard leads to the private alley with a 2 car garage and 2 car parking pad.

7908 Columbine Dr, Louisville, 40258 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 full bath home in Shacklette Acres! This Bedford stone home offers a covered front porch perfect for drinking your morning coffee! The main floor has a living room, eat in kitchen with new laminate flooring and fresh paint, 2 bedrooms and one full bath! Both bedrooms as well as the living room have laminate flooring! The finished basement has laminate flooring throughout and includes a family room, bar, and space you could use for an eating area! Perfect for entertaining! The basement also has a room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom (no egress) or office, and a full bathroom! The backyard has a large freshly painted deck with a fully fenced yard and a 1.5 car garage with carport! Home comes with a one year America's Preferred Home Warranty!

2333 Glenmary Ave, Louisville, 40204 4 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,262 Square Feet | Built in 1925

A lovingly lived-in Highlands classic awaits a new owner! A welcoming entry with powder room and closet opens to an office with French doors and plenty of built-in bookcases and cabinets for organizing a home office. The living room has a gas log fireplace with decorative mantel with marble surround, flanked by built-ins. There is a large dining room with built-in china cabinet with French doors that open out to a spacious screened-in porch with bead board ceiling. The bright and cheery eat-in kitchen has painted yellow cabinets, black granite counters and lots of custom storage space. Just off the kitchen is a vaulted ceiling family room which and laundry. The second floor has a generously sized primary suite with walk-in closet and new bath, 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath. At the top of the stairs is a custom designed stair rail by Kaviar Forge. This home sits on a nice sized fenced lot with mature plantings, a generous sized deck overlooking a koi pond, and a detached 2 car garage. Features include: driveway off of Glenmary, recent roof, electrical panel, replacement windows and hot water heater, Koi pond pump.

