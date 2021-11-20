Check out these homes for sale in Memphis now

(Memphis, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Memphis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

441 Blair Drive, Southaven, 38671 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Super Cute Home in the Heart of Southaven. This GEM Will Not Last at This Price! Offering An Open Airy Kitchen, Family Room, & Breakfast Spot. Family Room Has Wood Floors, Gas Log Fireplace, & Vaulted Ceilings. Primary & 2nd Bedroom is Downstairs, 3rd Bedroom is Upstairs. The Upstairs Also Has a Office Space, Loft Area, & Storage. Primary Bedroom Has a Full Bath, & Walk-In Closet! Fresh Paint Throughout! Backyard Offers Tons Of Green Space For The Family, and a Covered Patio for Grilling!

For open house information, contact John Quinn, Re/Max Experts at 901-685-6000

2761 Liverpool Lane, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Location, location, location..this 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in a great spot easy to get anywhere! It is convenient to schools, nice restaurants, shops, Silo Square, Snowden Grove and much more. Great room features arched doorways and beautiful built-in bookcases on each side of the gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms downstairs with a bonus room or 4th bedroom upstairs. Also a full bath upstairs! Spacious primary bedroom has gorgeous trayed ceilings and primary bath has double vanity with lots of counter space. Floored attic great for storage! Come see this home today!

For open house information, contact Karen Bunker, Century 21 Bob Leigh & Associates at 662-890-9696

1860 N Gilless Point, Southaven, 38671 6 Beds 4 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,639 Square Feet | Built in None

Exquisite and prestigious gated community. Custom built with 6 beds & 4 baths. There are so many over the top features put into this home. Just a few of the favorite things... Steel custom decor doors on the front, plantation blinds, huge kitchen with island, double ovens, double door pantry with a broom closet, laundry has freezer space, family room with bookcases and rich wood floors, iron balcony over the family room, split plan down, master with private sitting room, 2 huge split closets, dual head walk through shower, 4 bedrooms upstairs (one is split), 2 more bathrooms. Drop that Christmas tree in the awesome walk in attic storage or expand it if needed, covered patio. Fabulous community pool is almost across the street! Make this your new address!

For open house information, contact NANNETTE DESHAZO, COLDWELL BANKER COLLINS-MAURY SOUTHAVEN at 662-548-2000

6021 Stafford Drive, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath split bedroom home in lovely Worthington subdivision offers a large corner landscaped lot with private backyard and extra large patio. Step inside to find hardwood floors in the great room, hallway and master bedroom. Great room features a corner fireplace, vaulted ceiling, fan and view to the private backyard. Bay window breakfast room and kitchen are specious for all of your dining needs. Kitchen offers built in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and full pantry. Private master suite with separate shower and jet tub plus two walk-in closets. Large laundry room with a convenient door to the backyard. 4th bedroom is upstairs. 2 car garage. * OPEN HOUSE* Thursday, Oct 17, 2021 from 4pm-6:30pm and Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 from 11am-3pm*

For open house information, contact Stephanie Crosslin, Crosslin Gist Realty, Llc at 901-674-5800