Tampa, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Tampa market now

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 4 days ago

(Tampa, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tampa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNIRZ_0d2oa6Uu00

4709 W Paxton Avenue, Tampa, 33611

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1973

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY --- 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM - 1854 SQFT POOL HOME ON 1/3 ACRE LOT IN SOUTH TAMPA --- This elevated, South Tampa pool home was partially updated over the past 10 years including the kitchen, master bedroom, master bathroom, living room, pool and deck. The house is located at the end of a quiet, dead-end road near S. Westshore Blvd and the new Lee Roy Selmon Expressway extension (along Gandy Blvd) and has easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. The large 1/3 acre property has a pool and plenty of room for boat, car and RV parking in addition to the room under the oversized 3-car carport. The property is being sold As-Is. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Dan Tumarkin, KELLER WILLIAMS GULFSIDE RLTY at 727-489-0800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlQbS_0d2oa6Uu00

10008 Massachusetts Street, Gibsonton, 33534

3 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Originally built in 1967 this Quaint Florida home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a beautiful real brick fireplace.   The home sits on one of two lots; #176 & #177, so the yard is larger than most in the neighborhood. The square footage is listed as 1461 according to public records however, the home was added onto over the years - so it is actually larger.  There is a carport and a storage building (block construction) which could be used as a workshop The electric Hot Water Heater & the Central HVAC system was replaced in 2018. The roof was replaced in 2014. The home does needs some work. Come see it quickly because it won't last long on the market!

For open house information, contact Mike Bogart, SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES at 813-689-3115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PicQT_0d2oa6Uu00

1219 S 66Th Street, Tampa, 33619

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Value is in the land. This property is a full rehab. CASH offers only.

For open house information, contact Benjamin Whetstone, KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH SHORE at 813-641-8300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cmkB_0d2oa6Uu00

4103 W Dale Avenue, Tampa, 33609

4 Beds 4 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Get it while it???s hot! Introducing this wonderfully unique, split-level home in the beautiful Beach Park Area. With lush and secluded landscaping, this four bedroom, 3.5 bath home is for sure the best value in Deuber Place. As you pull onto the oversized driveway into the large front yard, you???ll immediately feel welcomed by the mature landscaping. Stepping through the front door, you???ll notice the unique layout, with dining area and kitchen on the entry level. This open and modern kitchen has been fully renovated, with bright, soft close cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. Down a few steps, and you???re in the spacious living room, with a contemporary fireplace, durable engineered wood flooring, and stunning light fixtures. Also on this level is the HUGE laundry room, and spacious 4th bedroom, with private, updated bathroom, large closet, kitchenette area, and it???s own, private side entrance and would be excellent as an in-law suite, home gym, or work-from-home office. Returning back to the entry level, you???ll travel up a few stairs and will be on the 2nd floor, which has 2 guest bedrooms, an updated hall bath, and a very spacious primary bedroom. The large en-suite bathroom has tons of light, and a double vanity, soaking tub and large shower. Additional highlights of this lovely and versatile home include crown molding, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, large fenced rear yard with space for a pool, and oversized shed/workshop. Minutes away from some of South Tampa???s best shopping and restaurants, and a short walk to Swann Park, along with zoning for acclaimed Grady Elementary, Coleman Middle and Plant High School schools, this location can???t be beat! With easy commutes to Westshore business district, two malls, Tampa International Airport and Downtown Tampa, surrounded by beautiful parks and recreation, this is where you want to be! Don???t hesitate to check it out because it will be gone in a flash.

For open house information, contact Erica Etjeke, Engel & Volkers Belleair at 727-461-1000

See more property details

Tampa Times

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

