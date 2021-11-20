House hunt Cincinnati: See what’s on the market now

(Cincinnati, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cincinnati will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1253 Retriever Way, Florence, 41042 2 Beds 2 Baths | $256,712 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in None

The Drees Teton has so much light! This second floor condo home features two bedrooms, two baths, living room, dining room, attached garage and private deck. This plan features an open concept design that offers a large kitchen island with granite tops, a pantry, stainless appliances and ceiling fans. This home is also equipped with DreeSmart Technology; video doorbell, programmable thermostat, wireless router, a home automation hub and smart lock! This community offers a fitness center, miles of walking trails, clubhouse and pool. Boone Count School District.

2840 Hocking Drive, Green Twp, 45233 4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,712 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful 4 bdrm 2-story on 1+ acre private wooded lot located in the cul-de-sac of a small quiet st. Updated kitchen w/ open flr plan, large master bdrm w/ attached bath, beautiful hdwd floors, lg attached shed, irrigation system, expanded driveway, lg back patio overlooking level back yard & much more. Updates include roof '13, windows '18, sprinkler system '18 & more. Very desirable location w/ quick access to schools, church, hospital, highway, restaurants & more

8400 Ashhollow Drive, Colerain Twp, 45247 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Well built brick 2 story home on no outlet street. Hardwood floors on both levels including random pegged in family room. Extra storage room w/outside access underneath the bonus rec room. Wood burning fireplace, 3 ceiling fans, garage door opener. Large MBR w/huge walk in closet, dressing area, and att.full bath. Attic ceiling fan. Eat in fully equipped kit. has raised panel wood cabinets. Repl. windows. 1 yr warranty. New deck overlooks private/wooded backyard. Same owner for 44yrs, estate sal

8420 Curzon Avenue, Cincinnati, 45216 6 Beds 4 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,259 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome to 8420 Curzon Ave! 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath updated Victorian, with nearby access to I-75, shopping, dining, and more! Wide front porch and spacious back deck, two-story foyer, open-concept kitchen and dining area with recessed lighting. Second level laundry, primary suite with tile shower, double vanity, and soaker tub. Finished third level with second primary suite and bonus space. Oversized garage converted to workshop or additional living space and privacy fencing.

